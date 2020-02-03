Clarivate Analytics Plc Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE: CCC; CCC.WS) (the "Company"), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that it intends to offer 20 million of its ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering. The Company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 3 million additional ordinary shares.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the $900 million cash consideration for the previously announced acquisition of Decision Resources Group (the "DRG Acquisition") and to pay related fees and expenses. The offering is not conditioned on the consummation of the DRG Acquisition. If the DRG Acquisition is not consummated for any reason, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay outstanding indebtedness.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Company has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the offered ordinary shares but said registration statement has not yet become effective. The ordinary shares relating to this offering may not be sold nor any offer to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The filing is available for free on www.sec.gov. You can also request a copy of this document by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Toll Free: 1 800 294 1322, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by emailing Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or calling 888-603-5847.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. Clarivate and its logo, as well as all other trademarks used herein are trademarks of their respective owners and used under license.

