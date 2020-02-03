January Up 23.5 Percent from a Year Ago
Third Highest Month Overall
OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that January 2020 total cleared contract volume was 521,727,816 contracts, the industry's highest January ever up 23.5 percent from January 2019, and the third highest month overall. The highest month was October 2018 with 567,833,544 cleared contracts, followed by August 2011 with 554,842,463 in cleared contract volume.
Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume reached 515,268,217 in January 2020, up 23.8 percent from 416,274,951 in January 2019. Equity options volume reached a total of 471,771,710 contracts, up 25.7 percent from January 2019. This includes January 2020 ETF optioncleared contract volume of 178,989,235, a 13.3 percent increase compared to 157,950,235 ETF options contracts cleared in January 2019. Index options for January 2020 were 43,496,507 up 6 percent over January 2019, with a year-to-date average daily volume of 2,071,262.
Futures: Futures cleared contract volume was 6,459,599 in January 2020, a 2 percent increase over January 2019 volume of 6,335,989. OCC's 2020 average daily cleared futures volume was 307,600 contracts.
Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity decreased by 6.56 percent in new loans from January 2019 with 107,395 transactions last month. The average daily loan value at OCC in January 2020 was $81,209,319,432, a 17.88 percent increase compared to last January.
Jan 2020 Total
Jan 2019 Total
Jan Total
YTD Avg Daily
YTD Avg Daily
% Change
Equity Options
471,771,710
375,222,959
25.7%
22,465,320
17,867,760
25.7%
Index Options
43,496,507
41,051,992
6.0%
2,071,262
1,954,857
6.0%
Total Options
515,268,217
416,274,951
23.8%
24,536,582
19,822,617
23.8%
Futures
6,459,599
6,335,989
2.0%
307,600
301,714
2.0%
Total Volume
521,727,816
422,610,940
23.5%
24,844,182
20,125,331
23.4%
About OCC
OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2019 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com
