January Up 23.5 Percent from a Year Ago

Third Highest Month Overall

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that January 2020 total cleared contract volume was 521,727,816 contracts, the industry's highest January ever up 23.5 percent from January 2019, and the third highest month overall. The highest month was October 2018 with 567,833,544 cleared contracts, followed by August 2011 with 554,842,463 in cleared contract volume.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume reached 515,268,217 in January 2020, up 23.8 percent from 416,274,951 in January 2019. Equity options volume reached a total of 471,771,710 contracts, up 25.7 percent from January 2019. This includes January 2020 ETF optioncleared contract volume of 178,989,235, a 13.3 percent increase compared to 157,950,235 ETF options contracts cleared in January 2019. Index options for January 2020 were 43,496,507 up 6 percent over January 2019, with a year-to-date average daily volume of 2,071,262.

Futures: Futures cleared contract volume was 6,459,599 in January 2020, a 2 percent increase over January 2019 volume of 6,335,989. OCC's 2020 average daily cleared futures volume was 307,600 contracts.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity decreased by 6.56 percent in new loans from January 2019 with 107,395 transactions last month. The average daily loan value at OCC in January 2020 was $81,209,319,432, a 17.88 percent increase compared to last January.

Jan 2020 Total

Contract

Volume Jan 2019 Total

Contract

Volume Jan Total

Contract

Change vs

2019 YTD Avg Daily

Contract

2020 YTD Avg Daily

Contract

2019 % Change

vs 2019 Equity Options 471,771,710 375,222,959 25.7% 22,465,320 17,867,760 25.7% Index Options 43,496,507 41,051,992 6.0% 2,071,262 1,954,857 6.0% Total Options 515,268,217 416,274,951 23.8% 24,536,582 19,822,617 23.8% Futures 6,459,599 6,335,989 2.0% 307,600 301,714 2.0% Total Volume 521,727,816 422,610,940 23.5% 24,844,182 20,125,331 23.4%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2019 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com

