PB Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financials

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, announced today that the Company reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, of $1,733,759 compared to $1,667,029 for the same period in 2018, an increase of 4.00%. For 2019, net income was $7,124,414 compared to $5,693,105 for 2018, an increase of 25.14%.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company reported total assets of $478.3 million compared to $451.5 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of 5.95%. Total deposits were $354.3 million and gross loans were $387.2 million at the end of 2019, compared to total deposits of $349.0 million and gross loans of $355.2 million at the end of 2018, increases of 1.52% and 9.02% respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "The Company had record earnings in 2019. There was increased pressure on our net interest margin from the lower rate environment; however, strong loan growth helped produce an increase in net income for the 4th quarter. We also completed a milestone as we listed our stock on the OTCQX late in the 4th quarter, 2019. I'm looking forward to the opportunities available to our Company in 2020 as we leverage our recently completed subordinated debt issuance."

For 2019, the Company had basic earnings of $3.25 per share compared to basic earnings of $2.62 per share in 2018, an increase of 24.05%. The December 31, 2019, book value per common share was $24.38, and the tangible book value per common share was $22.24. In 2019, the Bank paid cash dividends of $0.63 per share for each share of common stock outstanding, an increase of approximately 25.37% from the cash dividends paid in 2018. The Company has paid 32 consecutive quarterly cash dividends since it began paying cash dividends in the first quarter of 2012.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville and Wilson.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Providence Bank. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of Providence Bank and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Providence Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 as presented is unaudited.

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, In Thousands 2019 2018 Assets (unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 5,816 $ 11,635 Interest-earning deposits with banks 38,742 42,975 Investment securities 19,733 14,312 Loans, gross 387,248 355,206 Allowance for loan losses (3,602 ) (3,361 ) Other assets 30,403 30,691 Total assets $ 478,340 $ 451,458 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 354,346 $ 349,049 Borrowed funds 66,894 52,040 Other liabilities 3,149 2,965 Shareholders' Equity 53,951 47,404 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 478,340 $ 451,458 Book value per share $ 24.38 $ 21.77

Statements of Operations For the three months ended For the twelve months ended In Thousands December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) * Interest income $ 5,605 $ 5,285 $ 22,762 $ 18,760 Interest expense 1,498 1,227 5,854 3,811 Net interest income 4,107 4,058 16,908 14,949 Provision for loan losses 191 108 474 310 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,916 3,950 16,434 14,639 Non interest income 222 239 887 751 Non interest expense 1,943 2,031 8,179 7,955 Income before income taxes 2,195 2,158 9,142 7,435 Income tax expense 461 491 2,018 1,742 Net income $ 1,734 $ 1,667 $ 7,124 $ 5,693 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.79 $ 0.77 $ 3.25 $ 2.62 * Derived from audited financial statements

