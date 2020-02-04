Commencement Bank (WA): Commencement Bank (CBWA) Announces 2019 Results

2019 Financial Highlights:

Total assets increased $30.9 million, or 9%, to $388.4 million at December 31, 2019 from $357.5 million at December 31, 2018. Assets increased $13 million, or 3%, from the $375.4 million recorded at September 30, 2019.

Net income of $1.148 million, or $0.27 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1.203 million, or $0.29 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Tangible book value per share increased to $11.03 at December 31, 2019, an increase of 12.8% from December 31, 2018.

Return on average assets of 1.19% for the fourth quarter.

Nonperforming assets of 0.70% at the end of the year.

Efficiency ratio was 60.07% for the quarter ending December 31, 2019 versus 57.17% for the same period in 2018.

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Commencement Bank (OTCQX:CBWA) reported a net income of $4.79 million or $1.17 per share for 2019, compared to $5.04 million or $1.23 per share for 2018. Net interest income after provision for credit loss decreased slightly to $14.29 million compared to $14.36 million one year prior.

Total assets were $388.4 million, an increase of 9% in comparison to one year earlier. Capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory requirements, with total risk-based capital substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements.

Total loans at the end of 2019 were $297.7 million, an increase of 11% from $268.1 million the prior year. Nonperforming assets to total assets at year-end were 0.70% and the Bank's Texas Ratio, a measurement of problem loans and bank-owned properties to capital, was 5.2%. The Bank's loan portfolio remained diversified at 31% commercial, 65% commercial real estate, and 4% consumer.

Total deposits at the end of 2019 were $334.4 million, an increase of 7.2% from $311.9 million in 2018. The deposit mix at quarter-end was 29% non-interest-bearing, 44% interest bearing (checking, savings, and money market), and 27% time deposit.

"We experienced another year of growth in 2019 with an increase in both loans and deposits. We also added a new full-service branch to the Auburn market which accompanies our goal of expanding our high-touch service and community focus to South King County. In addition to financial and physical growth, we also plan to increase our service-lines starting with the implementation of a government guaranteed lending division in 2020. Since the Bank's inception, we've specialized in small business lending and having this dedicated department will allow us to better serve businesses across the Puget Sound," said John Manolides, President and CEO.

About Commencement Bank

Commencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce County, South King County, Thurston County and the surrounding areas. The team of experienced banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community.

For more information, visit: www.commencementbank.com. For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

