Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857031 ISIN: JP3205800000 Ticker-Symbol: KAO 
Tradegate
03.02.20
08:17 Uhr
72,50 Euro
+0,50
+0,69 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
KAO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,00
73,50
03.02.
71,50
73,00
03.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KAO
KAO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KAO CORPORATION72,50+0,69 %