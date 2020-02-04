Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WYU5 ISIN: SE0005190238 Ticker-Symbol: NCYD 
Stuttgart
04.02.20
08:04 Uhr
13,320 Euro
+0,085
+0,64 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELE2 AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELE2 AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,355
13,400
09:33
13,350
13,415
09:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TELE2 AB B
TELE2 AB B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELE2 AB B13,320+0,64 %