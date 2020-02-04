Retired English Professional Footballer and Broadcaster Set to Appear in Campaign for Skechers Men's Footwear

Focusing on its growing business in the UK and other European markets, Skechers has partnered with Jamie Redknapp to appear in its men's lifestyle campaigns starting this spring. The popular retired English footballer, current Sky Sports broadcaster and now Skechers ambassador will be the first lifestyle collection endorsee that the global footwear brand has signed specifically for Europe.

Football legend and broadcaster Jamie Redknapp joins Team Skechers this spring. (Photo: Business Wire)

"I'm excited to join the Skechers team as I like how the brand combines comfort with style," said Jamie Redknapp. "The range includes options to meet every man's needs-going out, on the job, travelling, relaxing at home, even the golf course. Since I'm always on the move, it's a perfect match. Looking forward to shooting the campaign and sharing in the spring!"

"What better way to kick off a new decade than to team up with a national football legend," added Peter Youell, managing director of Skechers in the UK. "Well known for his effortless style and significant role in sports across the country from the pitch to Sky Sports, Jamie Redknapp is sure to resonate with our consumers-and we believe Jamie's fans are Skechers fans. That makes him perfect for fronting our Skechers lifestyle marketing campaigns for our men's category."

"The UK is one of our leading markets in the world, and Europe is one of our strongest-performing regions," said David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers. "Creating a campaign featuring Jamie Redknapp represents a smart investment in growing our men's business in this key market, and we expect he will generate excitement and interest in our collections in the UK and in key markets across the continent."

A technically skilful and creative midfielder, Jamie began his career at A.F.C. Bournemouth, going on to play for Southampton, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, captaining the latter two. His 11 years at Liverpool were the most memorable, playing more than 237 league games for the club including winning the 1995 Football League Cup Final. In 2004, Jamie secured a place as a studio-based pundit on the BBC during the European Championships and since retiring in 2005 is now one of Sky Sports' principal pundits as well as a regular columnist for the Daily Mail. Jamie has also been involved in TV projects such as the two-time BAFTA-winning sports panel show A League of Their Own-entering its 15th series and branching out with three Road Trip spin-offs across the US and Europe.

Skechers has a long history working with athletes to represent its men's collections. The Company's current roster of endorsees includes Clayton Kershaw, Tony Romo, Howie Long, Sugar Ray Leonard, plus Scotland's own Colin Montgomerie, who wears Skechers GO GOLF footwear on tour. And many icons have been part of past campaigns including baseball stars like Los Angeles legend Tommy Lasorda, Pete Rose, Mariano Rivera, Ozzie Smith and David Ortiz, as well as athletes Joe Namath, Ronnie Lott, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Rick Fox, Wayne Gretzky, and Joe Montana.

The range of men's athletic and lifestyle footwear from Skechers is available at Skechers retail stores, online at skechers.com, as well as in department and specialty retailers around the globe.

About Skechers USA Ltd. and Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers USA Ltd. is an English subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), which is based in Manhattan Beach, California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 3,300 Skechers Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company's e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, and throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

