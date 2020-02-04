Enjoy Uninterrupted Video Calls with a Headset Certified for Microsoft Teams

Today, Logitech announced it is expanding its video conferencing solutions for the entire work environment and enhancing the personal workspace with its upcoming Zone Wired headset. With this new headset, Logitech now has a complete modern portfolio of both wired and wireless headsets giving customers flexibility to choose the right solution for their preferences. Whether you're in an open office or working remotely, Logitech Zone headsets make it even easier to focus and work from anywhere.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005358/en/

Tweet now: Logitech expands personal collaboration solutions with new Zone Wired headset certified for Microsoft Teams. https://bit.ly/2SfsFlR

"We've tackled small, medium and large meeting rooms with high-quality room solutions," said Philippe Depallens, general manager of personal collaboration at Logitech. "Now, we're establishing a category of products designed for the personal workspace that provide a complete personal collaboration experience, whether that's with audio or webcams. As video collaboration continues to grow, our goal is to provide solutions that are simple to use so you can perform your best no matter where you take your meetings and calls."

Expanding the Logitech personal collaboration portfolio, Zone Wired joins Zone Wireless, both available in a Unified Communications (UC) and Certified Microsoft Teams version. You can use the headset with popular calling applications such as Zoom, and Zone Wired will also be bundled with Logitech webcam solutions to complete your personal workspace setup.

The new Zone Wired headset is designed with premium audio drivers for optimal calls or music listening and a sleek in-line controller for quickly muting, playing or pausing audio. The headset includes a tangle-free cable and USB Type-A or Type-C connectivity, offering more versatility, and is compatible with the Logi Tune mobile and desktop apps.

Zone Wired features Microsoft Teams premium microphone for open office, enabling the mic to remove neighbors' conversations from being overheard on your call. Additionally, the Microsoft Teams version of Zone Wired includes a unique Teams UI and in-line control button, making it easy to launch a Microsoft Teams meeting with a single click, pick up and answer a Teams call, and use voice skills with Cortana by long-pressing the button.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech Zone Wired Unified Communications (UC) and certified for Microsoft Teams versions will be available in spring 2020 with MSRP starting at $129. Personal Collaboration Kits with Zone Wired included will also be available later this spring and range from $249 $299.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005358/en/

Contacts:

Christina Gregor

Global Communications Manager

cgregor@logitech.com