Wealth Dynamix Becomes Microsoft ISV Connect Partner to Drive Value for Global Customers

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Dynamix, a global leader in Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, is delighted to announce it has been recognised as a Business Applications ISV Connect Partner with Microsoft, in a move to accelerate innovation and value for its global customers and go-to-market (GTM) success for the company.

Already a Microsoft Gold partner, Wealth Dynamix is now a leading Business Application ISV Connect Partner offering a purpose-built solution for the wealth management industry.

Becoming a Microsoft ISV Connect Partner unlocks exclusive technical, marketing and sales enablement resources for Wealth Dynamix globally, to enhance the development and promotion of cutting-edge Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and enhanced by other Microsoft technologies such as Teams, LinkedIn and Azure AI services including Azure Machine Learning.

"The wealth management industry is witnessing the biggest generational transfer of wealth in history and a new wave of tech-savvy investors who expect a superb user experience. This is putting increasing pressure on wealth managers to find new clients, managing existing ones and meet compliance requirements more effectively," said Wealth Dynamix CEO, Gary Linieres.

"Combine the power of Microsoft technology with the specific market expertise of Wealth Dynamix, and you have the perfect solution to address the regulatory and digital challenges of today's wealth management industry. With this latest step in our journey we will continue to leverage Microsoft's vast investment into areas like security, regulatory compliance, cloud and AI, which in turn, will cement our technical leadership and unlock a range of benefits to support GTM strategies in our target regions."

This extra ISV support will help Wealth Dynamix to redouble its global expansion efforts and deliver strategic digital transformation programs for even more of the world's top private banks, and wealth and asset management firms.

"Our new Business Applications ISV Connect Program brings together platform and program benefits created especially to support the success of these partners," said Patrice Amann, Financial Services Industry Lead, EMEA, Microsoft.

"The Wealth Dynamix solution enables wealth managers to better serve their clients by streamlining time-consuming administrative processes and driving advisor productivity, stronger compliance and business growth."

WDX1 is the flagship, multi-award winning, digital CLM solution from Wealth Dynamix, designed to support the complex requirements of client acquisition, client engagement, digital onboarding, regulatory compliance, relationship management, client servicing and business intelligence from a single, unified platform.