EuroLife's Education and Technology Subsidiary to Redesign and Redevelop Retail-Focused Budtender Education Portal

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2020) - EuroLife Brands Inc. (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CM) (OTC Pink: EURPF) ("EuroLife" or the "Company"), a leading global markets cannabis brand empowering the medical, adult-use and CPG cannabis industry worldwide through a data-driven CBD marketplace with exclusive physician-backed education, is pleased to announce it has finalized an agreement with Aphria Inc. ("Aphria") (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA), a global cannabis leader with an unrelenting commitment to people, product quality and innovation, to redevelop and redesign its budtender education portal, accessed by hundreds of cannabis retailers and staff across Canada.

"Aphria is a leader in the adult-use cannabis market and we were impressed with the level of education they felt necessary to ensure budtenders are familiar with Aphria's line-up of products and able to capably converse with potential consumers about frequently asked questions pertaining to recreational cannabis usage," said Shawn Moniz, Chief Executive Officer, EuroLife Brands Inc. "We are pleased to partner with Aphria to deliver a refreshed budtender education portal to ensure retail employees across Canada are well-versed in Aphria's line-up of adult-use brands such as Solei, RIFF, Good Supply and Broken Coast and well-educated above and beyond the basics of responsible adult-use of cannabis to offer added value to consumers looking to learn more."

EuroLife will leverage the skills of its education and technology teams to redesign and redevelop Aphria's existing budtender education portal. The new concept will include educational modules on topics ranging from cannabis growing and production, formats and methods of consumption, and responsible usage. The platform also incorporates dynamic and interactive elements to facilitate learning with detailed reporting and analytics, options for gamification and social elements such as shareable completion badges. Once completed, legal cannabis retailers across Canada will have the opportunity to direct employees to the platform to learn in more detail about the Aphria line-up of adult-use brands while increasing their knowledge of all aspects of cannabis through visually-stimulating educational content.

Aphria produces and sells high-quality medical and adult-use cannabis under the Aphria, Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, and Broken Coast brands. With headquarters in Leamington, Ontario and a corporate office in Toronto, its global reach includes cultivation licenses, distribution, research and innovation across North and South America, Europe, Australia and Africa.

About Aphria Inc.

Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, the planet, product quality and innovation. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario - the greenhouse capital of Canada - Aphria Inc. has been setting the standard for the low-cost production of high-quality cannabis at scale, grown in the most natural conditions possible. Focusing on untapped opportunities and backed by the latest technologies, Aphria Inc. is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. The Company's portfolio of brands is grounded in expertly-researched consumer insights designed to meet the needs of every consumer segment. Rooted in our founders' multi-generational expertise in commercial agriculture, Aphria Inc. drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified approach to innovation, strategic partnerships and global expansion.

For more information, visit: aphriainc.com

About EuroLife Brands Inc.

EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CM) (OTC Pink: EURPF) is a leading global markets cannabis brand empowering the medical, recreational and CPG cannabis industry worldwide through a data-driven CBD marketplace supported by exclusive and unbiased physician-backed cannabis education and detailed consumer analytics.

For additional information:

Contact: ir@eurolifebrands.com or visit EuroLifeBrands.com

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52067