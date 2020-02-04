DGAP-Ad-hoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited / Key word(s): Forecast Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2019 (IFRS) 04-Feb-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2019 (IFRS)* *Osaka, Japan, February 4, 2020 - *Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK [1]) ("Takeda") announced today, the revised forecast of the full year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, as below. 1.Revised Forecast for Full Year Consolidated Financials for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (millions of yen) Revenue Core Operating Profit Net Basic Operating profit before profi earning Profit income t s taxes attri per butab share le to owner s of the Compa ny Previous 3,260,000 930,000 -110,000 -290,0 -273, -175.31 Forecast 00 000 yen (A)*1 Revised 3,286,000 950,000 10,000 -140,0 -162, -104.03 Forecast (B) 00 000 yen Discrepancy +26,000 +20,000 +120,000 +150,0 +111, ? (B-A) 00 000 Change % +0.8% +2.2% ? ? ? ? *1 Announced on October 31, 2019. 2. Reasons for Revision The revised forecast in the table above reflects impacts from retrospective adjustments to amounts recognized in association with business combination to reflect the finalized purchase price allocation of the Shire acquisition. It also includes the business momentum of Takeda's 14 global brands and improved efficiency in operating expenses and cost synergies. The revenue forecast has been increased by 26.0 billion JPY, or 0.8%, to 3,286.0 billion JPY, primarily due to business momentum led by Takeda's 14 global brands. Core Operating Profit has been increased by 20.0 billion JPY, or 2.2%, to 950.0 billion JPY, reflecting the business momentum coupled with positive impact from cost efficiencies and synergies. The Operating Profit forecast has been increased by 120.0 billion JPY, to a profit of 10.0 billion JPY. This reflects a 100.0 billion JPY increase primarily attributable to the revised full year expense expectations reflecting retrospective adjustments to amounts recognized in association with the purchase price allocation for the Shire acquisition. Due to the finalization of the purchase price allocation of the Shire acquisition, adjustments have been made to reduce these expenses, such as cost of sales and amortization of intangible assets, by a total of 118.8 billion JPY versus the previous full year forecast. It also reflects the 20.0 billion JPY increase in Core Operating Profit. The net profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company has been increased by 111.0 billion JPY, to a loss of 162.0 billion JPY, primarily due to the factors explained above. 3. Upgrading Management Guidance Takeda has upwardly revised its full-year Underlying Core EPS guidance to reflect the business momentum. Revised Guidance Revised Guidance (October 31, 2019) (February 4, 2020) Underlying Revenue Flat to slightly Flat to slightly Growth*2 increasing increasing Underlying Core High-twenties % High-twenties % Operating Profit Margin Underlying Core EPS 370 - 390 yen 385 - 405 yen Annual dividend per 180 yen 180 yen share *2 Constant Exchange Rate growth compared to baseline of 3,300 billion JPY. This baseline revenue is a pro-forma which adds Legacy Shire's (April - December 2018) revenue previously reported under US GAAP and conformed to IFRS without material differences, excluding Legacy Shire's oncology business, which was sold in August 2018, and converted to JPY using FY2018 full year average rate (111 JPY/USD). *Contacts* *Investor Relations* *Media Relations* Takashi Okubo, +81-(0)3-3278-2306 Kazumi Kobayashi, +81 takeda.ir.contact@takeda.com (0)3-3278-2095 kazumi.kobayashi@takeda.com 