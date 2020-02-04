Eurorepar Car Service now counts over 5,000 garages worldwide

The all-makes garage repair network pursues its international development and opened in Slovakia, Croatia, in the French Islands and in Panama during the last quarter of 2019.

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) all-makes garage repair network, recently awarded best independent network (Décision Atelier) in France for the second time in a row, and nominated amongst the best 2020 retail chains in its category for its quality of service (Capital magazine), pursues its international development. After Austria in the beginning of the year, it opened in Slovakia, Croatia, in Guadeloupe, the Reunion Island, Martinique, in Panama, during the last quarter of 2019.

With an increased footprint in all the countries where it is present, the network now counts over 5,000 garages in 26 countries, out of which 11 are located outside Europe.

Christophe Musy, Senior Vice-President PSA Aftermarket welcomed the excellent dynamics of the network everywhere in the world and underlined that its development is in line with the ambition to reach over 10,000 garages by 2023 ».

Jean-Christophe Bertrand, the new Senior Vice-President, of the Business Unit, Independent Aftermarket recalled that joining Eurorepar Car Service is an excellent opportunity, for all-makes garages, to benefit from an international network, our one-stop-shop distribution scheme and complete offer of multi-brand products and from the technical, marketing and logistic support from Groupe PSA, without giving up their independence».

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia..

About Eurorepar Car Service

Eurorepar Car Service is the all-makes service, maintenance repair network from Groupe PSA. It is a major asset in the Group's multi-brand aftermarket strategy, aiming at conquering new customers owning vehicles of all makes, and fulfilling all customers' aftersales expectations worldwide, regardless of their purchasing power and the make and age of their vehicle.

The Eurorepar Car Service networks aims at becoming, worldwide, the reference service, maintenance repair network for the motoring public and the independent repairers' network of choice.

