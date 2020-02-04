Swiss Life 2019 full-year results
Dear All
Swiss Life will release its 2019 full-year results on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 07.00 a.m. (CET).
Patrick Frost, Group CEO, and Matthias Aellig, Group CFO, will host a conference call at 09.00 a.m. (CET) to present the results to investors and analysts followed by a Q&A session.
Please use the telephone numbers listed below to participate in the call:
Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
UK: +44 (0) 207 107 0613
USA: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
The event will be broadcast live on our website (audio webcast). A repeat will be available after the event.
Best regards,
Swiss Life
Investor Relations
Investor.relations@swisslife.ch
+41 43 284 52 76
