Ninja Ag and TerrAvion Partner to Deliver Added Value to NDVI Imagery

Standardized data that visualizes return on investment and in-season input decisions.

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / TerrAvion and Ninja Ag are pleased to announce their partnership combining TerrAvion imagery data in the Ninja Ag system. TerrAvion is the largest aerial imagery provider in North America delivering high-resolution data throughout the growing season. Using Ninja Ag's ground-truthed imagery, users can get more accurate nutrient recommendations using Ninja Ag's research-proven algorithms, leading to variable-rate nitrogen recommendations and site-specific return on investment information.

"Ninja Ag's approach to fertility is exactly the kind of approach that agriculture should be demanding in the 21st century. Each field is unique and recommendations for that field should be empirically grounded and validated. Modern, high-resolution remote sensing means that Ninja's approach to letting the field tell us what it needs is scalable, empirically validated, economical, and gives answers customized to the unique need of each field--maximizing return on input investment for all parties in the value chain."

"The convenience and consistency of TerrAvion's high-resolution aerial imagery have proven to be a great source to scale Ninja Ag's system. Our system is focused on delivering easy to use fertilizer recommendations with insight on how to make the most return on investment, which will help take the guesswork out of in-season growing decisions," says Courtney Arnall, Co-Founder, and CEO of Ninja Ag. "We are excited about our integration with TerrAvion."

Ninja Ag provides accurate and timely nitrogen recommendations based on its corrected NDVI imagery and research-proven algorithms. Ninja Ag's system shows you a field's yield potential and helps you make return-on-investment decisions based on various factors during the growing season. Ninja Ag knows how busy the growing season is and therefore offers businesses an intuitive user interface with company-specific branded grower reports, and outstanding support.

About TerrAvion: TerrAvion helps farms take a high-tech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud-based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.

About Ninja Ag: Ninja Ag LLC is a limited liability company that delivers NDVI-driven solutions to agronomists so they can help farmers achieve their yield goals. Through its corrected NDVI imagery, Ninja Ag provides agronomists with tools to create in-season variable-rate nitrogen recommendations, yield prediction maps and return on investment maps. Based in Stillwater, Okla., Ninja Ag delivers peer-reviewed, research-proven solutions to agronomists. For more information, visit www.ninjaag.com, or connect with NinjaAgLLC on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

