Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855182 ISIN: JP3818000006 Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1 
Tradegate
04.02.20
08:02 Uhr
102,00 Euro
+3,42
+3,47 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,12
98,62
09:01
101,25
103,65
12:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITSU
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FUJITSU LIMITED102,00+3,47 %