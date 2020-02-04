AVer Europe, the award-winning provider of video collaboration solutions and education technology solutions, today announces the UK launch of the CAM520 PRO enterprise grade PTZ (Pan/Tilt/Zoom) camera.

The CAM520 PRO is perfect for mid to large conference rooms and features SmartFrame, IP based management, True WDR (wide dynamic range) and up to 100 programmable presets. With 18X total zoom, 1080p HD and whisper-silent Pan/Tilt/Zoom, the CAM520 PRO results in crisp images for an outstanding video experience at a competitive price.

The CAM520 PRO perfectly complements AVer's EP65 interactive flat panel featuring Zoom Rooms integration. The 65" display can transform any meeting room into a streamlined collaboration hub for both video conferencing and face-to-face brainstorming. The EP65 allows users to interact, take notes, annotate on a shared screen and enable split-screen multitasking.

The CAM520 PRO plug-and-play USB conference camera is designed for workgroups of six to twenty people that need the power of enterprise grade video capabilities and want the convenience of remote management through a web browser or centralised management software. Users can connect to live video content from the CAM520 PRO and stream to a cloud or physical network. It is compatible with all main favourite video conferencing applications, including Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

"The combination of Zoom Rooms with Aver's CAM520 PRO creates a perfect solution for conference rooms," said Nick Chong, Head of Global Services at Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and Zoom Rooms evangelist. "With high-quality video, audio and screen sharing from Zoom Rooms and the CAM520 PRO's motorized pan-tilt, stylish design and simple USB functionality, the video conferencing experience for medium and large meeting rooms is transformed."

"AVer Europe is raising the video conferencing bar with the CAM520 PRO. With amazing performance, Zoom integration, and a three year warranty this is the perfect camera for high quality video conferencing" said Rene Buhay, AVer Europe Vice President of Sales Marketing.

CAM520 PRO £799 MSRP ex VAT.

