PV Cycle has said it collected more than 280,000 solar panels at the end of their lifecycle in France last year, including 200 tons from the nation's overseas territories.From pv magazine France. Solar waste organization PV Cycle recycled more than 280,000 end-of-life photovoltaic panels in France last year. Around 95% of them, PV Cycle said, will be processed at the Triade Électronique factory in Rousset, in the Bouches-du-Rhône department of southern France. The factory is operated by a unit of French environmental services provider Veolia which specializes in the treatment of waste electrical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...