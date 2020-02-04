DGAP-Media / 2020-02-04 / 11:59 *Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE: Announces we have achieved a top five position in Kaggle's Global Data Science Bowl 2019* _(BERLIN, Germany and LONDON, England) 04 February 2020 _*Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin"), is proud to announce that two of its senior engineers, who are Kaggle Grand Masters, placed 5th out of 3,497 teams in the prestigious Global Data Science Bowl competition. Again, one of Aladdin's AI solutions has proven to be at a world class level. A standard that should set Aladdin on the path to innovation in global healthcare. * Aladdin's A.I team has achieved a large number of A.I competition 1st prize awards, including the first prize of 2018 ACM KDD CUP, DCIC 2019. And a large number of publications, including MICCAI, Nature Machine Intelligence, IEEE, Bioinformatics etc. *What is Data Science Bowl (DSB)?* DSB is the world's largest data science competition focused on social good. Each year, this competition gives Kagglers a chance to use their passion to change the world. Over the last four years, more than 50,000+ Kagglers have submitted over 114,000+ submissions, to improve everything from lung cancer and heart disease detection to ocean health. DataScienceBowl.com Reference: https://www.kaggle.com/c/data-science-bowl-2019/leaderboard [1] Wade Menpes-Smith (Chairman) About Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Website Link: www.aladdinid.com [2] WKN: A12ULL ISIN: DE000A12ULL2 TICKER SYMBOL: NMI Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE (and its wholly owned subsidiary Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd.) is a leading developer of AI healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications that can accelerate both early stage disease diagnosis and the end-to-end drug discovery process. Aladdin targets aged related disease including a significant focus on Alzheimer's disease. Aladdin accomplishes this by collaborating with numerous partners within the global healthcare ecosystem to confidentially and securely gather targeted data including, genome, tabular, MRI, PET, cognition and other lifestyle data. These datasets are then analysed by our award-winning AI team and used to develop proprietary AI tools that can assist healthcare professionals to more accurately and efficiently diagnose aged related diseases. This new diagnostic process will save significant time and costs for healthcare professionals. Additionally, our AI drug discovery platform will be used to by pharmaceutical Companies to speed up drug development, clinical trials and predict outcomes more accurately. End of Media Release Issuer: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Key word(s): Health 2020-02-04 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Unter den Linden 10 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: 030 700140449 E-mail: info@aladdinid.com Internet: www.aladdinid.com ISIN: DE000A12ULL2 WKN: A12ULL Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 967319 End of News DGAP Media 967319 2020-02-04 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0fd48819442f96cd12d53af1e66b30d0&application_id=967319&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a2dd1bbc615be83abe8f7699163b31b0&application_id=967319&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

