Earnings per Share for the Fourth Quarter of $1.46, Excluding Charges of $0.28 Per Share for Acquisition and Divestiture Costs and $0.09 Per Share for Expected Vehicle Warranty Costs

2019 Full Year Operating Cash Flow a Record $3.5 Billion

Earnings Per Share for 2020, Excluding Acquisition and Divestiture Costs, Expected to be Between $5.60 and $5.90

Power management company Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) today announced that earnings per share were $1.09 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding charges of $0.28 per share for acquisition and divestiture transaction and integration costs, and $0.09 per share for expected vehicle warranty costs, earnings per share were $1.46. This is flat with earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Sales in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $5.2 billion, down 4 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018. Organic sales were down 4 percent. Acquisitions added percent to sales, which was offset by negative currency translation of percent.

Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer, said, "Our earnings per share of $1.46, excluding charges for acquisition and divestiture costs and expected vehicle warranty costs, were at the high end of our guidance despite market growth coming in weaker than our expectations. Segment margins were 16.4 percent, while our segment margins excluding the above charges were 17.8 percent. This is above the high end of our guidance range and a 40 basis point improvement over the fourth quarter of 2018."

"During the fourth quarter, the company recorded a pre-tax charge of $50 million for expected warranty costs in our Vehicle segment," said Arnold. "The costs are being incurred to correct the performance of a product which incorporated a defective part from a supplier."

"For full year 2019, sales were $21.4 billion, down 1 percent from 2018 with flat organic sales and negative currency translation of 1 percent," said Arnold. "Segment margins were 17.2 percent. Segment margins excluding charges for acquisition and divestiture transaction and integration costs and the expected vehicle warranty costs were 17.6 percent, an all-time record and up 80 basis points over 2018."

"We made a number of major portfolio changes during 2019," said Arnold. "We sold our Automotive Fluid Conveyance business and signed an agreement to sell our Lighting business. And in January 2020, we announced the sale of our Hydraulics business. The Lighting sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, following receipt of the last regulatory approvals, and the Hydraulics sale is expected to close by the end of the year. We also acquired three businesses during 2019, investing $1.2 billion, and announced just yesterday the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc. The costs in 2019 associated with all these transactions were $198 million."

"Earnings per share for 2019 were $5.25. Excluding charges of $0.42 per share for acquisition and divestiture transaction and integration costs, and $0.09 per share for the expected vehicle warranty costs, earnings per sharewere $5.76. This represents a 7 percent increase over 2018 earnings per share, excluding the impact of the 2018 arbitration decision," said Arnold. "Operating cash flow was $3.5 billion, and free cash flow was $2.9 billion, both all-time records. Share repurchases in 2019 totaled $1.0 billion, representing 3 percent of shares outstanding at the beginning of the year."

"Looking at 2020, we expect our organic revenues to be between down 1 percent and up 1 percent versus 2019. The divestitures of our Lighting and Automotive Fluid Conveyance businesses are expected to reduce our sales by 7½ percent while the acquisitions of Souriau-Sunbank, Ulusoy, Innovative Switchgear, and Power Distribution, Inc. are expected to add approximately 2 percent to sales," said Arnold. "We anticipate adjusted segment margins, which exclude acquisition and divestiture costs, to be between 17.8 percent and 18.2 percent, representing at the midpoint a 40 basis point improvement over 2019, excluding the impact in 2019 of vehicle warranty costs."

"We expect 2020 adjusted earnings per share to be between $5.60 and $5.90, flat at the midpoint with 2019, excluding the 2019 vehicle warranty costs," said Arnold. "We anticipate adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020 to be between $1.16 and $1.26, a 4 percent decrease at the midpoint from the first quarter of 2019."

Business Segment Results

Sales for the Electrical Products segment were $1.8 billion, down 2 percent from 2018, driven entirely by a decline in organic sales. Excluding Lighting, organic sales grew 1 percent. Operating profits were $340 million. Excluding $15 million of costs related to the divestiture of the Lighting business, adjusted operating profits were $355 million, up 9 percent over the fourth quarter of 2018.

"Operating margins in the fourth quarter were 19.4 percent," said Arnold. "Excluding costs related to the divestiture of the Lighting business, adjusted operating margins were 20.3 percent, up 210 basis points over 2018 and a fourth quarter record."

"Orders in the fourth quarter, excluding Lighting, were down 2 percent, with growth strongest in residential and commercial construction markets in the Americas, offset by weakness in industrial markets globally," said Arnold.

Sales for the Electrical Systems and Services segment were $1.7 billion, up 4 percent over the fourth quarter of 2018. Organic sales were up 2 percent and the acquisitions of Ulusoy and Innovative Switchgear added 2 percent to sales. Operating profits were $276 million. Excluding acquisition costs of $10 million related to Ulusoy and Innovative Switchgear, adjusted operating profits were $286 million, up 7 percent over the fourth quarter of 2018.

"Operating margins were 16.5 percent. Excluding acquisition integration costs, adjusted operating margins were 17.1 percent, an improvement of 50 basis points over 2018 and a fourth quarter record," said Arnold. "The twelve-month rolling average of our orders in the fourth quarter was up 2.5 percent, with growth across all regions. Excluding hyperscale data center orders, which are sometimes lumpy due to customers placing orders for multiple years in a single quarter, the twelve-month rolling average of our orders in the fourth quarter was up 4 percent."

"We were pleased to sign yesterday an agreement to acquire Power Distribution, Inc.," said Arnold. "The acquisition provides us with additional mission-critical products for data center and industrial markets."

Hydraulics segment sales were $565 million, down 13 percent from 2018 driven entirely by a decline in organic sales. Revenue declined due to continued weakness in the global mobile equipment market and destocking at both OEMs and distributors. Operating profits in the fourth quarter were $54 million, down 36 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018.

"Operating margins were 9.6 percent," said Arnold. "Orders in the fourth quarter decreased 11 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by continued weakness in the global mobile equipment market."

"We are pleased with the agreement we reached two weeks ago to sell our Hydraulics business to Danfoss A/S for $3.3 billion," said Arnold. "This sale marks a further step in transforming Eaton into a company with higher growth, higher margins, and more consistent earnings. We started this transformation in 2017 with the creation of the Eaton Cummins JV in Vehicle. With the divestitures of Automotive Fluid Conveyance, Lighting, and now Hydraulics, we are continuing to aggressively pursue these objectives."

Aerospace segment sales were $512 million, up 3 percent over the fourth quarter of 2018. Organic sales were up 2 percent, and the acquisition of Souriau-Sunbank added 1 percent. Operating profits in the fourth quarter were $123 million. Excluding $1 million of acquisition costs related to Souriau-Sunbank, adjusted operating profits were $124 million, up 9 percent over the fourth quarter of 2018.

"Operating margins in the quarter were 24.0 percent. Excluding costs related to the acquisition of Souriau-Sunbank, adjusted operating margins were 24.2 percent, a fourth quarter record and up 130 basis points over 2018," said Arnold. "The twelve-month rolling average of our orders in the fourth quarter was up 6 percent. We saw particular strength in orders for military, aftermarket, and business jets."

"We closed the acquisition of Souriau-Sunbank near the end of December," said Arnold. "We are excited by the growth opportunities in the Aerospace connector market and by the opportunity to take connectors into non-Aerospace markets."

The Vehicle segment posted sales of $664 million, down 19 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018. Organic sales were down 18 percent and negative currency translation was 1 percent. Operating profits in the fourth quarter were $63 million. Excluding the $50 million expected warranty costs, operating profits were $113 million, down 23 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018.

"Our revenue in Vehicle declined due to the impact of the GM strike, Class 8 OEM shutdowns, and continued global weakness in light vehicles," said Arnold. "Operating margins in the quarter were 9.5 percent. Excluding the warranty costs, adjusted operating margins were 17.0 percent."

"We are pleased to have completed the divestiture of our Automotive Fluid Conveyance business at the end of 2019," said Arnold.

eMobility segment sales were $75 million, down 6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018, driven entirely by a decline in organic sales. Growth in electric vehicle platforms was more than offset by weakness in legacy internal combustion engine platforms. Operating profits in the fourth quarter were $1 million, reflecting a significant step-up in research and development, and manufacturing start-up costs for new electric vehicle programs.

"Since the formation of the segment in the first quarter of 2018, the mature year revenue from our new program wins is expected to be $450 million," said Arnold.

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning first quarter and full-year 2020 adjusted earnings per share, organic sales growth, adjusted segment margins, the expected impact on 2020 sales of acquisitions and divestitures, and the closing dates for the Lighting and Hydraulics divestitures. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the company's control. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: unanticipated changes in the markets for the company's business segments; unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or their purchases from us; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; unanticipated changes in the cost of material and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; the introduction of competing technologies; unexpected technical or marketing difficulties; unexpected claims, charges, litigation or dispute resolutions; strikes or other labor unrest; natural disasters; the performance of recent acquisitions; unanticipated difficulties completing or integrating acquisitions; new laws and governmental regulations; interest rate changes; changes in tax laws or tax regulations; stock market and currency fluctuations; and unanticipated deterioration of economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Financial Results

The company's comparative financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 are available on the company's website, www.eaton.com.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three months ended Year ended December 31 December 31 (In millions except for per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales 5,238 5,459 21,390 21,609 Cost of products sold 3,556 3,670 14,338 14,511 Selling and administrative expense 874 869 3,583 3,548 Research and development expense 152 145 606 584 Interest expense net 53 66 236 271 Arbitration decision expense 275 Other expense (income) net 71 (17 36 (4 Income before income taxes 532 726 2,591 2,424 Income tax expense 79 94 378 278 Net income 453 632 2,213 2,146 Less net income for noncontrolling interests (1 (1 (2 (1 Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders 452 631 2,211 2,145 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders Diluted 1.09 1.46 5.25 4.91 Basic 1.09 1.46 5.28 4.93 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding Diluted 415.8 432.4 420.8 436.9 Basic 413.6 429.9 419.0 434.3 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders to adjusted earnings Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders 452 631 2,211 2,145 Excluding acquisition integration and divestiture charges (after-tax) 114 174 Adjusted earnings 566 631 2,385 2,145 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders diluted 1.09 1.46 5.25 4.91 Excluding per share impact of acquisition integration and divestiture charges (after-tax) 0.28 0.42 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share 1.37 1.46 5.67 4.91

See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION Three months ended Year ended December 31 December 31 (In millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales Electrical Products 1,753 1,797 7,148 7,124 Electrical Systems and Services 1,669 1,611 6,287 6,024 Hydraulics 565 653 2,552 2,756 Aerospace 512 497 2,044 1,896 Vehicle 664 821 3,038 3,489 eMobility 75 80 321 320 Total net sales 5,238 5,459 21,390 21,609 Segment operating profit Electrical Products 340 327 1,390 1,311 Electrical Systems and Services 276 268 1,027 896 Hydraulics 54 85 286 370 Aerospace 123 114 495 398 Vehicle 63 147 460 611 eMobility 1 9 17 44 Total segment operating profit 857 950 3,675 3,630 Corporate Amortization of intangible assets (87 (93 (367 (382 Interest expense net (53 (66 (236 (271 Pension and other postretirement benefits (expense) income (5 3 (12 (1 Arbitration decision expense (275 Other corporate expense net (180 (68 (469 (277 Income before income taxes 532 726 2,591 2,424 Income tax expense 79 94 378 278 Net income 453 632 2,213 2,146 Less net income for noncontrolling interests (1 (1 (2 (1 Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders 452 631 2,211 2,145

See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, (In millions) 2019 2018 Assets Current assets Cash 370 283 Short-term investments 221 157 Accounts receivable net 3,437 3,858 Inventory 2,805 2,785 Assets held for sale 1,377 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 518 507 Total current assets 8,728 7,590 Property, plant and equipment net 3,496 3,467 Other noncurrent assets Goodwill 13,456 13,328 Other intangible assets 4,638 4,846 Operating lease assets 436 Deferred income taxes 372 293 Other assets 1,679 1,568 Total assets 32,805 31,092 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term debt 255 414 Current portion of long-term debt 248 339 Accounts payable 2,114 2,130 Accrued compensation 449 457 Liabilities held for sale 325 Other current liabilities 1,741 1,814 Total current liabilities 5,132 5,154 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt 7,819 6,768 Pension liabilities 1,462 1,304 Other postretirement benefits liabilities 328 321 Operating lease liabilities 331 Deferred income taxes 396 349 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,204 1,054 Total noncurrent liabilities 11,540 9,796 Shareholders' equity Eaton shareholders' equity 16,082 16,107 Noncontrolling interests 51 35 Total equity 16,133 16,142 Total liabilities and equity 32,805 31,092

See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc

NOTES TO THE FOURTH QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE

Amounts are in millions of dollars unless indicated otherwise (per share data assume dilution).

Note 1. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per ordinary share, net income per ordinary share excluding the per share impact from acquisition integration and divestiture charges and expense for the expected warranty costs in the Vehicle business segment, net income per ordinary share excluding the per share impact of the arbitration decision expense, operating profit before acquisition integration and divestiture charges for each business segment as well as corporate, and operating profit before acquisition integration and divestiture charges and expense for the expected warranty costs in the Vehicle business segment, each of which differs from the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this earnings release. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to investors because they exclude certain transactions, allowing investors to more easily compare Eaton Corporation plc's (Eaton or the Company) financial performance period to period. Management uses this information in monitoring and evaluating the on-going performance of Eaton and each business segment.

Net income per ordinary share of $1.09 for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.46 excluding $0.28 per share from acquisition integration and divestiture charges and $0.09 per share expense for expected warranty costs in the Vehicle business segment to correct the performance of a product which incorporated a defective part from a supplier. Net income per ordinary share of $5.25 for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.76 excluding $0.42 per share from acquisition integration and divestiture charges and $0.09 per share expense for expected warranty costs in the Vehicle business segment.

Net income per ordinary share of $4.91 for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $5.39 excluding $0.48 per share expense from an arbitration decision related to the legacy Cooper business, which was acquired in 2012.

Note 2. ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES OF BUSINESSES

Acquisition of Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies

On December 20, 2019, Eaton acquired the Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies (Souriau-Sunbank) business of TransDigm Group Inc. for a cash purchase price of $903, net of cash received. Headquartered in Versailles, France, Souriau-Sunbank is a global leader in highly engineered electrical interconnect solutions for harsh environments in the aerospace, defense, industrial, energy, and transport markets. Its sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019 were $363. Souriau-Sunbank is reported within the Aerospace business segment.

Sale of Automotive Fluid Conveyance business

On December 31, 2019, Eaton sold its Automotive Fluid Conveyance Business to Quantum Capital Partners. The transaction resulted in a pre-tax loss of $66 which was recorded in Other expense (income) net. This business was reported within the Vehicle business segment.

Pending Sale of Lighting business

On October 15, 2019, Eaton entered into an agreement to sell its Lighting business to Signify N.V. for a cash purchase price of $1.4 billion. The Lighting business, which had sales of $1.6 billion in 2019 as part of the Electrical Products business segment, serves customers in commercial, industrial, residential and municipal markets. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company determined the Lighting business met the criteria to be classified as held for sale. Therefore, its assets and liabilities have been presented as held for sale in the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2019. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Pending Sale of Hydraulics business

On January 21, 2020, Eaton entered into an agreement to sell its Hydraulics business to Danfoss A/S, a Danish industrial company, for $3.3 billion in cash. Eaton's Hydraulics business, which accounted for 86% of Eaton's Hydraulics segment revenue in 2019, is a global leader in hydraulics components, systems, and services for industrial and mobile equipment. The business had sales of $2.2 billion in 2019. Eaton is retaining the Filtration and Golf Grip businesses currently reported in the company's Hydraulics segment. Eaton expects the Hydraulics business to be classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2020. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of the year.

Pending Acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc.

On February 3, 2020, Eaton reached an agreement to acquire Power Distribution, Inc. a leading supplier of mission critical power distribution, static switching, and power monitoring equipment and services for data centers and industrial and commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and had 2019 sales of $125. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. Power Distribution, Inc. will be reported within the Electrical Systems and Services business segment.

Note 3. ACQUISITION INTEGRATION, DIVESTITURE AND VEHICLE WARRANTY CHARGES

Eaton incurs integration charges and transaction costs to acquire businesses, and transaction and other charges to divest and exit businesses. Also during the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a pre-tax charge of $50 for expected warranty costs in our Vehicle business segment. The costs are being incurred to correct the performance of a product which incorporated a defective part from a supplier. A summary of these charges follows:

Acquisition

integration and

divestiture charges Vehicle warranty

charges Operating profit

as reported Operating profit

excluding charges Three months ended December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Business segments Electrical Products 15 340 327 355 327 Electrical Systems and Services 10 276 268 286 268 Hydraulics 54 85 54 85 Aerospace 1 123 114 124 114 Vehicle 50 63 147 113 147 eMobility 1 9 1 9 Total business segments 26 50 857 950 933 950 Corporate 107 Total charges before income taxes 133 50 Income taxes 19 11 Total after income taxes 114 39 Per ordinary share diluted 0.28 0.09

Acquisition

integration and

divestiture charges Vehicle warranty

charges Operating profit

as reported Operating profit

excluding charges Year ended December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Business segments Electrical Products 21 1,390 1,311 1,411 1,311 Electrical Systems and Services 14 1,027 896 1,041 896 Hydraulics 286 370 286 370 Aerospace 1 495 398 496 398 Vehicle 50 460 611 510 611 eMobility 17 44 17 44 Total business segments 36 50 3,675 3,630 3,761 3,630 Corporate 162 Total charges before income taxes 198 50 Income taxes 24 11 Total after income taxes 174 39 Per ordinary share diluted 0.42 0.09

Business segment charges in 2019 related to the planned divestiture of the Lighting business and the acquisitions of Ulusoy Elektrik Imalat Taahhut ve Ticaret A.S., Innovative Switchgear Solutions, Inc., and Souriau-Sunbank, and were included in Cost of products sold, Selling and administrative expense or Research and development expense. In Business Segment Information, the charges reduced Operating profit of the related business segment.

Corporate charges in 2019 are primarily related to the planned divestiture of the Lighting business, the loss on the sale of the Automotive Fluid Conveyance business, and other charges to exit businesses, and were included in Selling and administrative expense and Other expense (income) net. In Business Segment Information, the charges were included in Other corporate expense net.

