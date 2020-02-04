Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J88N ISIN: IE00B8KQN827 Ticker-Symbol: 3EC 
Tradegate
03.02.20
08:08 Uhr
85,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EATON CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EATON CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,00
85,50
13:58
84,00
86,00
12:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EATON
EATON CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EATON CORPORATION PLC85,500,00 %