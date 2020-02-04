Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 03-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.51p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.78p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.21p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---