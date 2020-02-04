De Novo Software: Bio-Rad Brings FCS Express Flow Cytometry Analysis Software to ZE5 Cell Analyzer Users

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / De Novo Software, the premier provider of both research and clinical cytometry data analysis solutions, announced today that FCS Express™ will be bundled with every new ZE5 Cell analyzer sold by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., (NYSE:BIO) (NYSE:BIOB), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The non-exclusive partnership between Bio-Rad and De Novo Software allows Bio-Rad to provide FCS Express flow cytometry analysis software with the company's ZE5 Cell Analyzer, offering users a complete flow cytometry workflow. With FCS Express, researchers can rapidly analyze high parameter data sets, easily output publication-quality graphics, all while enabling a faster transition from raw results to publication.

Every new sale of a ZE5 Cell Analyzer globally will include a no-charge 1-year FCS Express license (subject to certain limitations). Bio-Rad will also offer existing ZE5 customers the option to purchase a renewable FCS Express license or renew an expiring license from Bio-Rad.

"This partnership provides Bio-Rad the opportunity to leverage De Novo Software's extensive expertise in flow cytometry data analysis," said Greg Fisher, Director of the Cell Biology, Bio-Rad. "The ZE5 has a reputation for being a powerful and flexible high-parameter instrument in the flow cytometry community, and FCS Express matches that power and flexibility," he said.

David Novo, president of De Novo Software added, "With the recent acquisitions of other major cytometry software analysis companies by different instrument vendors, FCS Express is now the leading independent cytometry data analysis platform. We are committed to ensuring that FCS Express works seamlessly with every vendor's data, something that cannot be relied upon once a software package is owned by a specific instrument manufacturer. The partnership with Bio-Rad highlights this philosophy with FCS Express making it easy for users to interpret, format, and create presentation-ready results from ZE5 data. Leveraging Bio-Rad's global footprint for flow cytometry allows us to expand our reach for FCS Express."

About De Novo Software

De Novo Software is a leading provider of flow and image cytometry data analysis. Its primary product, FCS Express, is used by over 3,000 laboratories worldwide for research purposes, and many clinical laboratories for high-throughput clinical analysis. As the first third-party flow analysis software listed with the FDA for in-vitro diagnostic use, and with a full suite of 21 CFR Part 11 compliance features, FCS Express is the analysis tool of choice for the clinical laboratory. In addition, De Novo Software has extensive experience creating custom data analysis solutions and integrating with large scale LIS and HIS systems. For more information, please visit www.denovosoftware.com/partnership-bio-rad

