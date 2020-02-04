PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro inaugurates Zaramagskaya HPP-1 in North Ossetia 04-Feb-2020 / 12:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RusHydro inaugurates Zaramagskaya HPP-1 in North Ossetia February 4, 2020 North Ossetia, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces an inauguration of 346 MW Zaramagskaya HPP-1 in North Ossetia. Zaramagskaya HPP-1 is built on the Ardon River, feeder of the Terek River. The plant's annual average electricity output is 0.84 TWh. It is the largest hydropower plant in the region and the third most powerful in Northern Caucasus after Irganayskaya HPP and Chirkeyskaya HPP, both in Dagestan. Due to its maneuverability the hydropower plant will be able to cover peak electricity consumption in the region's power system. Commissioning of Zaramagskaya HPP-1 will greatly contribute to the social-economic development of Republic of North-Ossetia Alania. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is among the top-5 in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 40.0 GW. Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow stock exchange. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 44470 EQS News ID: 967291 End of Announcement EQS News Service

