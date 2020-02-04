Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2020) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) (OTCQB: HEYBF) ('HeyBryan'), the creator of the HeyBryan app that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, is excited to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has chosen HeyBryan as a feature story in the latest issue of Public Entrepreneur Magazine published by the CSE.

HeyBryan Selected as a Cover Story in the Inspiration Issue of Public Entrepreneur Magazine

As described by the CSE, "the first issue of the new decade shares captivating entrepreneurial stories, offering exclusive insights into how the featured business undertakers have harnessed the power of innovation to become genuine disruptors in their respective industries".

Public Entrepreneur's feature story is an interview with HeyBryan's Founder & CEO Lance Montgomery who reveals the story behind the app creation, how long it took to develop it, HeyBryan's business model, having HGTV's Bryan Baeumler as the face of the brand, expansion plans, and the growth of the marketplace economy.

Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan, says: "We are excited to have been selected as a cover story by the CSE, the Exchange for Entrepreneurs. HeyBryan's goal is to add technology to a very outdated industry that also happens to be a massive market. We would like to think of ourselves as innovators bringing value to both the homeowners and the experts."

HeyBryan Media became public on October 1, 2019, and in the past few months the Company improved technical and operational efficiencies of the app, launched in Calgary, introduced a user referral program, and announced several strategic partnerships. These initiatives, together with HeyBryan's AI-enabled, data-driven ad campaigns, contributed to the quarterly gain in the app adoption as well as accelerated brand recognition."

Now HeyBryan is gearing up to release a further enhanced version of its app, with significant internal, customer and expert facing improvements.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.





HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryan App and the services offered thereby, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets.

