The coding and marking equipment market is poised to grow by USD 1.66 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005432/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global coding and marking equipment market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 176-page report with TOC on "Coding And Marking Equipment Market Analysis Report by End-User (food and beverage, industrial, healthcare and others), Technology (CIJ printing and coding, laser coding and marking, TIJ printing, DOD printing, and others), Geographic Segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/coding-and-marking-equipment-market-size-industry-analysis

The increasing need for product traceability and the use of connected technology in coding and marking equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the coding and marking equipment market.

Tracing has become an essential part of the product management cycle as it enables manufacturers to track and trace products when required. Traceability of products helps manufacturing companies match replacement parts, track products, and quickly recall products. Thus, packaging companies are integrating technologies such as barcodes, RFID, QR codes, and Data Matrix codes for tracking and tracing products. Thus, the increasing need for product traceability will accelerate the demand for coding and marking equipment during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Coding and Marking Equipment Market Companies:

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. has business operations under four segments, comprising of life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environmental applied solutions. The company's key offerings include continuous inkjet printers, laser marking machines, thermal transfer printers, thermal inkjet printers, and case coding and labeling printers.

Domino Printing Sciences Plc

Domino Printing Sciences Plc operates its business through various segments, which include product printing, case printing, pallet labeling, consumables, integration software, and serialization. The company's key offerings include Ax-Series, D-Series, G-Series, and V-Series.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. has business operations under various segments, namely information telecommunication systems, social infrastructure industrial systems, electronic systems equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials components, automotive systems, smart life eco-friendly systems, and others. The company's key offerings include Continuous Inkjet Printer and CO2 Laser Coder.

Inkjet Inc.

Inkjet Inc. operates its business through various segments, which include industrial printers, consumables, Evolabel print and apply labelers, inkjet printer parts, and NiceLabel. The company's key offerings include Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) Printer, High Resolution Inkjet Printer, Thermal Inkjet Printer, and Laser Coders Marking Systems.

Markem-Imaje Group

Markem-Imaje Group has business operations under various segments, which include product coding, case coding, pallet coding, supplies, and software solutions. The company offers coders such as small character inkjet (9000 Series), thermal inkjet (1000 Series), thermal transfer (8018 and SmartDate X60), and laser (7000 Series).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Coding And Marking Equipment End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Food and beverage

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Coding and Marking Equipment Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

CIJ printing and coding

Laser coding and marking

TIJ printing

DOD printing

Others

Coding And Marking Equipment Geographic Segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005432/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: http://www.technavio.com