Identillect Technologies Corp: The State Bar of Wisconsin Partners with Identillect for a February 2020 launch of Identillect's Secure Communication

The State Bar of Wisconsin is partnering with Identillect Technologies as the official email security provider for the State Bar of Wisconsin

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX-V:ID), a trusted leading provider of compliant email security, announces The State Bar of Wisconsin has selected Delivery Trust® as the preferred solution provider for bar members to assist in meeting regulatory requirements and protect their sensitive communications. Identillect is the most widely partnered security provider in the legal community, partnered with many bars across the United States.

The State Bar of Wisconsin is a professional association, with more than 25,000 members. The State Bar aids the courts in improving the administration of justice, provides continuing legal education for its members to help them maintain their expertise, and assists Wisconsin lawyers in carrying out community service initiatives to educate the public about the legal system and the value of lawyers.

Todd Martin, chair of the State Bar of Wisconsin's Insurance & Member Benefits Committee, stated, "It is our continued goal to provide access to products and services which best serve our members and help them operate their firms more effectively. The State Bar has partnered with Identillect to provide cyber-security products and education to continually meet their technology needs."

Identillect CEO Todd Sexton states, "We are honored to serve the cyber-security needs of the members of another respected legal bar in the United States. The State Bar of Wisconsin is a respected partner which encourages the most up-to-date cyber-security measures. The State Bar of Wisconsin is the 17th state bar to partner with Identillect and we are honored to keep advancing the security standards of the legal community."

The 2019 Survey results show that a good number of lawyers, unfortunately, have experienced a security breach. In fact, 26% of respondents report that their firms have experienced some sort of security breach. Formal Opinion 483 makes clear that "the potential for an ethical violation occurs when a lawyer does not undertake reasonable efforts to avoid data loss or to detect cyber-intrusion, and that lack of reasonable effort is the cause of the breach.

Cyber-security threats are increasing, with 43% of cyber-attacks aimed at small businesses due to the lack of security infrastructure. The damage to businesses resulting from cybercrimes have been monumental and are only increasing. It is estimated that businesses will incur more than $6 Trillion annually by 2021 from cyber attacks. The best way a business can combat being another statistic is through employee education and security protocols.

About State Bar of Wisconsin

The State Bar of Wisconsin is the mandatory professional association, created by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, for attorneys who hold a Wisconsin law license. With more than 25,000 members, the State Bar aids the courts in improving the administration of justice, provides continuing legal education for its members to help them maintain their expertise, and assists Wisconsin lawyers in carrying out community service initiatives to educate the public about the legal system and the value of lawyers. For more information, visit www.wisbar.org.

