Alexis Hughes, Real Estate Agent: Alexis Hughes, North Carolina Realtor, Wins Both the EXP Humanitarian of the Year and EXP Realty ICON award for 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / North Carolina Realtor Alexis Hughes finished 2019 with two prestigious awards; the 2019 EXP Humanitarian of the Year Award, and 2019 EXP Realty ICON award.

The EXP Realty Icon award 2019 is given to agents in the EXP brokerage who reach exceptional sales volume while also upholding the core values and culture of the EXP Realty brokerage. "It was a passion for helping others that made me choose a career in real estate," Alexis Hughes said. She was also thrilled to have expanded her knowledge last year to include Commercial Real Estate, Land Acquisition & Development, and Out of State Relocation. https://alexishughes.exprealty.com/

Alexis Hughes' 2019 EXP Humanitarian Award is well deserved, as she often volunteers in her spare time and is always looking for ways to help her community. She was a 911 dispatcher before her career in Real estate and her compassion and caring for the community has followed her into her real estate career.

Alexis Hughes involvement in her community is evident by her dedication to many local and real estate causes; including mentoring new real estate agents, hosting a hurricane relief party, and implementing the Public Safety Appreciation Package. The Public Safety Appreciation Package is a home buying initiative that combines both of Alexis Hughes' passions by helping law enforcement, firefighters, EMT's and telecommunicators make their home buying dreams come true. "I am also a passionate advocate for adoption, domestic violence awareness, and cancer in adolescents," noted Alexis.





About Alexis Hughes, Real Estate Agent

Alexis Hughes is a real estate agent in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is knowledgeable in First Time Home Buyers, Commercial Real Estate, Land Acquisition & Development, and Out of State Relocation.For more information or a consultation, call (704) 773-2117, or visit https://alexishughes.exprealty.com/.

For media inquiries, please call THE NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: Alexis Hughes, Real Estate Agent

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575009/Alexis-Hughes-North-Carolina-Realtor-Wins-Both-the-EXP-Humanitarian-of-the-Year-and-EXP-Realty-ICON-award-for-2019