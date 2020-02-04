Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2020) - ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) ("ZEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the grand opening of its Guelph facility for small scale pilot plant production and Research and Development.

James Jordan will be leading the work at the facility and is promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer. In other company human resource review, Colin van der Kuur is now our Head of Research while Monique Manaigre becomes our Senior Government Relations and Account Manager.

Shares for Debt Settlement

ZEN announces the issuance of shares in connection with its previously announced shares for debt agreement with Alphabet Creative. The Company issued 47,222 common shares at a deemed price of $0.36 per common share in settlement of a debt of $17,000 owed by the Company. The common shares issued in connection with the shares for debt agreement will be subject to a hold period until May 1, 2020 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is an emerging graphene technology solutions company with a focus on the development of graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. The unique Albany Graphite Project provides the company with a potential competitive advantage in the graphene market as independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have independently demonstrated that ZEN's Albany PureTM Graphite is an ideal precursor material which easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of mechanical, chemical and electrochemical methods.

