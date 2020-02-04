Findit, Inc. Reports Year End 2019 Revenue Up 91.8% and Earnings Up 175% of 2018

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) reported a revenue increase for the year 2019 over the same period one year ago 2018 of 91.8 %. With revenues of $478,060.00 versus $249,213.00, Findit, Inc. posted earnings for the year end 2019 of $23,113.00 versus a loss of ($30,723.00) an increase of the same period last year of 175%.

Raymond Firth President and CEO of Findit stated "With 2019 behind us, we have to now focus all of our attention on 2020 and the decade in front of us. It's great to show an increase in both revenues and earnings over 2018 but our attention is on the following. The launch of the new Findit App in IOS and Android that will have some amazing features and tools that individuals, business owners of any size, influencers, celebrities, schools, politicians and churches will all be able to utilize for their benefit. We will also continue to focus on profitable sales in the topical CBD lines Urban CBD Collective and Urban Lifestyle Collective, while preparing and filing our S1 Form and eventually up list from the pink sheets."



Findit has retained the law firm of Thomas Cook and the auditing firm Prager Metis in preparation of its S1 Registration form.

"By becoming fully reporting in 2020 we are hopeful that it will open the eyes of some on Wall Street that otherwise would not follow us." stated Raymond Firth

Findit is currently revamping the Findit.com website and the Findit App in IOS and Android.



About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

