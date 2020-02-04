Compact size is easy to attach and features first coalescing pre-filter to help maintain airflow

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of filtration products and solutions, today introduced a new vent to help protect vehicle powertrain enclosures from contaminants and pressure stress. Donaldson now offers four powertrain vents (PTV) the Screw-Fit and three Hose-Fit Powertrain Vents that bring standardized assembly and long vent life to vehicles operating in harsh conditions. All Donaldson PTVs feature the industry's first oil-coalescing pre-filter to help maintain airflow.

Powertrain Vents in Screw-Fit and Hose-Fit Designs (Photo: Business Wire)

Powertrain vents help protect a vehicle's transmission, axles and other components from harsh environments and mediate pressure changes that can stress housing seals and gaskets.

"Powertrain venting is crucial to the performance and reliability of a vehicle, but common vent hoses have been cumbersome to install in a standardized way and tend to clog with lubricants," said Nathan Malek, general manager of Integrated Venting Solutions for Donaldson. "Our compact powertrain vents easily integrate into any powertrain system, and their unique pre-filter keeps them working longer and performing better than comparable vents."

Conventional venting hoses can be up to 10 feet long, while Donaldson vents measure a mere two inches or less in length for faster, standardized assembly across multiple vehicle models. The Hose-Fit Vent fits like a cap over the end of a short vent hose, and the low-profile Screw-Fit Vent screws directly into the powertrain housing.

To address the biggest threat to vehicle venting a build-up of oil film that reduces venting airflow Donaldson powertrain vents have a coalescing pre-filter made of proprietary SynteqXP media that sheds oil.

"By efficiently capturing oil particles at the coalescing stage, our vents have advanced performance and service life," said Dustin Waller, research and development project engineer for Integrated Venting Solutions at Donaldson.

The two powertrain vents join Donaldson's growing automotive venting product line, which includes a Dual-Stage Battery Vent as well as Snap-Fit, Press-Fit, Weld-Fit and Screw-Fit Vents for numerous other vehicle components, from headlights and sensors to fluid reservoirs. For more information about Donaldson Hose-Fit and Screw-Fit Powertrain Vents or other differentiated solutions, visit https://www.donaldson.com/en-us/venting/technical-articles/protecting-powertrain-components/ or email venting.solutions@donaldson.com.

About Integrated Venting Solutions

The Integrated Venting Solutions (IVS) business unit of Donaldson designs technology to protect enclosures and devices from particles, water, oils and other liquids while allowing pressure equalization in and around components. Donaldson IVS serves a wide variety of industries including medical, electronic and automotive applications.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson's innovative filtration technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers' equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005093/en/

Contacts:

Dave Viertel +1 952-887-3165