Circular Launches a Smart Ring That Might Just Be the Only Wellness Wearable You Ever Need

Circular's Smart Ring is a wellness wearable piece of tech that tracks many of your vital stats day and night. Unlike other wellness apps and gadgets on the market, its unique design and features actually provide an analysis of the data rather than just metrics and raw data. Weighing just 4 grams, the Circular Smart Ring sits on your ring finger, with a form factor that makes it look more like a fashionable ring rather than a clunky wearable. On the inside, however, is a 3-axis Accelerometer, an Infrared Optical Pulse Sensor, an on-board computer, a Bluetooth module, and a battery that gives the Ring 2 days of usage on a single charge.

By reducing the clutter, the Circular Smart Ring retains an impressive amount of functionality in a ridiculously small form. During the day, the ring captures your activity, blood oxygen levels, energy levels, calorie burn count, among other metrics, while at night, the ring ambiently tracks your circadian rhythm and records your sleep quality, heart-rate variability, sleep disturbances, REM cycles, and sleep and wake times. Using pretty state-of-the-art data processing and machine-learning technology, the ring, its app, and the app's assistant Kira help you collectively better understand your health and gives you bespoke advice on how to improve it. The interface on the Circular app can either summarize your readings or spread them out into detailed stats.

Additionally, the app even has its own smart-alarm function that calculates the best time to wake you based on your sleep cycles, so you're well-rested and energetic throughout the rest of your day. The ring uses subtle vibration pulses to coax you out of your sleep. These vibrations can even be customized to give you notification alerts when your phone is ringing, or when you get a message, DM, or email, and the ring comes with an in-built button that allows you to control it

"A lot of the wearable devices that we see are too bulky, to gadget looking, lack personalization and present users with raw data without telling them how to use it. As wearable users ourselves, we wanted a device that would not only be more personal but would also use the data it found to help make recommendations for an overall healthier lifestyle," says Cicrular's CEO Amaury Kosman.

The ring comes with a selection of custom outer shells including choices of silver, rose gold and black colors. This enables you to wear the ring on many different occasions. It also comes in 7 different sizes ranging from US6 to US12.

What features does Circular's Smart Ring have?

When paired up with its powerful iOS and Android compatible app, the wearer receives access to some very interesting and helpful customizable features.

These include, but are not limited to:

Alarm Clock - The ring comes with a smart, noninvasive and silent alarm clock. Circular studies the user's sleep and smoothly wakes them up during the light sleep stage via silent vibrations. The accompanying app's analysis includes wake up "score", smart alarm, smart snooze, and a weekly overview.

Sleep Tracking - Analysis of body signals during sleep to help keep track of its efficiency while helping to improve its quality. The analysis includes: sleep quality score, sleep overview, sleep metrics, sleep graphs, and actionable recommendations.

Activity Tracking - Quantified physical activities with metrics. App analysis includes activity overview, activity metrics, activity graphs, and actionable recommendations.

Wellness Monitoring - Monitors overall wellness and energy with day & night advanced cross analyses. This includes wellness metrics, energy score, wellness graphs, actionable recommendations.

Alert notifications - Calendar, reminders, timer or social notifications right on the user's finger with discreet vibrations.

Push-button - Immediate action on the things a user does most. You can also control devices via the ring's button.

Streaks & badges - Users receive badges for good performance in the Circular community.

Leaderboards - Users can share their wellness performances and feel ready to compete among the top individuals in the Circular community. This is a great feature for the more competitive of you out there!

Customized Feed - A user's feed displays only the recommendations correlated to the circles they have activated.

Calendar - Quickly visualize what's happening, add notes and make extra correlations to progress towards a goal.

Kira - An integrated intelligent companion that delivers smart and tailor-made insights at the right time.

"At Circular, the idea was to create a device that would be your everyday life companion - from the beginning of the day by waking you up smoothly with a smart alarm, to a sleep analysis at the of the day," explains Kosman.

