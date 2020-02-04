Transaction Network Services (TNS) has today announced that its industry-leading TNSXpress Managed Hosting solution is now live at the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's (HKEX) hosting data center.

Traders wishing to gain speed and cost efficiencies can now colocate their trading infrastructure close to the HKEX matching engine, thanks to TNS' market leading technology.

"TNS is a welcome addition to our hosting services ecosystem," said Andy Lee, Head of Hosting Services at HKEX. "We look forward to working together to further develop the ecosystem connecting Hong Kong's iconic securities and derivatives markets."

The TNSXpress Managed Hosting solution utilizes TNS' ultra-low latency Layer 1 technology which offers trade executions 10 times faster than traditional layer 3 architectures. In addition to providing connectivity and hosting, TNS is also working closely with HKEX to become a provider for HKEX equities and derivatives market data.

"We are extremely excited about our expanding relationship with HKEX," said Jeff Mezger, Director for Product Management for TNS' Financial Services business. "Traders now have a wider choice of how to trade with HKEX and can use TNS for both local and international connectivity to the exchange and between trading partners.

TNSXpress allows customers to focus on their core objectives while leaving TNS to manage their trading infrastructure. TNS finds, coordinates and procures facilities and server hardware, as well as handles the project management, system installation, testing and commissioning.

"HKEX is a perfect example of how we are promoting global trade through our 3Cs vision of content, connectivity and colocation," added Mezger. "We blend extensive global connectivity with an Infrastructure as a Service platform and simplify trading operations through a single supplier relationship."

TNSXpress Layer 1 uses a simple, single-hop architecture to deliver connectivity in as little as 5 to 85 nanoseconds.

TNS offers a range of connectivity, hosting, cloud, hub, VPN and other solutions, specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide. It currently connects more than 2,100 financial community endpoints globally. For more information about TNS visit www.tnsfinancial.com.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

