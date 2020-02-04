Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc.: Seer's Division, Pellechar, Achieves Registration of Its Flagship Organic Fertilizer and Carbon Soil Amendment Product in All 48 Continental States

Registration Provides Opportunities for Strategic Emergence into Domestic Markets in 2020

BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Inc.'s (SEER) (OTCQB:SENR) newest division, Pellechar, has now successfully registered its proprietary combination organic fertilizer and biochar product in all 48 continental states. Having already received its OMRI® listing, the product, Pellechar10™ 3-2-3, will be marketed and sold into both the organic fertilizer and soil amendment markets.

Pellechar is now positioned to enter the multi-billion-dollar fertilizer market as an innovative and superior organic fertilizer and carbon soil amendment option for the agriculture, landscaping, and bioremediation industries, and the nation-wide registrations pave the way for the brand's strategic emergence into domestic markets in 2020.

Collaborating with strategic industry partners and combining proven patented technologies and components, Pellechar offers a unique blend of the highest quality available organic chicken litter (www.viatracfertilizer.com) and biochar (www.biocharnow.com). The Biochar Now product has proven itself to have one of the highest carbon contents in the market. With its Texas partner, Viatrac, Pellechar is also developing other organic products with higher carbon content to more specifically address the needs of the hemp and turf markets as well as other related sectors.

"By combining high-quality biochar with the chicken litter, the organic nutrients, particularly phosphorous, are "locked' into the product by being bound to the carbon until the plant uptakes what it needs. This "release-on-demand' technology not only makes fertilizing more efficient and saves the grower money; it also has a very positive impact on the environment," said Mr. John Combs, CEO of SEER. "For the environment, the product reduces irrigation and watering needs, and prevents or minimizes the leaching and run-off of the nutrients into our lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams. Over the many decades of fertilizing, this run-off has caused serious and harmful algae blooms that are having catastrophic national and global consequences. It is long past time that we become more responsible in how we apply fertilizer. We believe this product is a step in the right direction and a win-win for growers and the environment," said Combs.

"Seasonality and regionality are highly influential in the marketing, sales, and distribution strategies of fertilizer products," said Wendy Broome, Director of Sales & Marketing for Pellechar. "Pellechar's breadth of registrations throughout the US enables the company to effectively segment their sales and marketing initiatives based on these variables, thereby building brand presence and increasing opportunities for market share. As an OMRI Listed® product, Pellechar now has the opportunity to capture a share of the fast-growing organic agriculture markets throughout the US and to simultaneously benefit the environment," said Broome.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB:SENR), identifies, secures, and commercializes patented and proprietary environmental clean technologies in several multibillion dollar sectors (including oil & gas, renewable fuels, and all types of waste management, both solid and gaseous) for the purpose of either destroying/minimizing hazardous waste streams more safely and at lower cost than any competitive alternative, and/or processing the waste for use as a renewable fuel for the benefit of the customers and the environment. SEER has three wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: REGS, LLC; MV Technologies, LLC and SEER Environmental Materials, LLC; and three majority-owned subsidiaries: Paragon Waste Solutions, LLC; PelleChar, LLC and ReaCH4biogas, LLC. For more information about the Company visit: www.seer-corp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates," and other terms with similar meaning. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. Statements in this press release regarding future performance or fiscal projections, the cost effectiveness, impact and ability of the Company's products to handle the future needs of customers are forward-looking statements. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Investor Relations:

MZ Group

Chris Tyson

Managing Director - MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

chris.tyson@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575149/Seers-Division-Pellechar-Achieves-Registration-of-Its-Flagship-Organic-Fertilizer-and-Carbon-Soil-Amendment-Product-in-All-48-Continental-States