Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J2R1 ISIN: NL0000395903 Ticker-Symbol: WOSB 
Tradegate
04.02.20
16:28 Uhr
69,64 Euro
+1,28
+1,87 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,82
69,84
17:02
69,82
69,84
17:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WOLTERS KLUWER NV69,64+1,87 %