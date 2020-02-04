The project will operate at a profit in part thanks to an emissions scheme introduced by the province of Alberta on January 1. The plant will be able to sell its carbon certificates.Canada's largest solar project, the 400 MWac Travers plant planned in Vulcan County, Alberta, has secured funding after Danish investment management company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) signed an agreement with project owner Greengate Power Corporation. Travers will cost around CA$500 million (US$376 million) and will lead to around 500 jobs. Construction is set to start in the summer with commissioning ...

