Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Launches New FT160 XRF Coatings Analyzer

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Corporation (Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science), a Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (TSE: 8036) wholly owned subsidiary engaged in the manufacture and sales of analysis and measuring instruments, today introduces the new FT160 XRF analyzer with three base configuration options for the analysis of nanometer scale coatings.

Hitachi High-Tech

Following the introduction of the new FT160 series in Japan, Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science now sells and services the FT160 series coatings analyzers in China, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. This latest generation of Hitachi coatings analyzers has been designed to meet the challenges of measuring ultra-thin coatings on small features. The FT160 is a benchtop EDXRF (energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence) analyzer with powerful software and hardware created to deliver high sample throughput with quality results achieved by any operator. Designed to play a key role in production quality control, the FT160 series measures a wide range of applications in the semiconductor, circuit board and electronics components markets.

Measure nm-scale coatings

The FT160 features high-end components to provide the ultimate analysis of ultra-thin coatings on fine structures. A polycapillary optic focuses the X-ray beam down to a diameter of <20 µm, focusing more intensity on the sample and measuring features smaller than what is possible with traditional collimation. A high sensitivity, high resolution Hitachi High-Tech silicon drift detector (SDD) takes full advantage of the optic to measure nm-scale coatings on microelectronics and semiconductors. A high-precision stage and high definition camera with digital zoom allow for quick positioning of the sample features to improve sample throughput.

Matt Kreiner, Product Manager, Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science said, "The FT160 builds on the success of its predecessors and provides redesigned lighting arrangement for better part visibility and positioning, new configuration options to ensure optimized performance for specific applications and a new compact base configuration factor for busy test labs. The continuous evolution of the hardware and analytical capabilities of this product line makes it easier than ever for our customers to control production in the rapidly evolving microelectronics landscape. The FT160 complements our comprehensive line of coatings instruments, the result of over 45 years of experience in developing XRF coatings analyzers."

The FT160 series is available to order now. Contact Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science at contact@hitachi-hightech.com

About Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science:

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science is a global company created in July 2017 within the Hitachi High Technologies Group. The company is headquartered in Oxford, UK, with research and development and assembly operations in Finland, Germany and China and sales and support operations in a number of countries around the world. Our product range includes:

· FT160, FT110 and X-Strata microspot XRF analyzers measure coating thickness of single- and multi-layer coatings including alloy layers and are designed to be incorporated into quality control or process control programs, as well as research laboratories.

· EA1000, EA6000 and HM1000 RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) analyzers, suitable for RoHS 1 and RoHS 2 testing, are quick and easy to use and have the flexibility to adapt as restrictions change.

· DSC7000X, DSC7020, NEXT STA, STA7000, TMA7100, TMA7300 and DMA7100 range of thermal analyzers are optimised to detect and visualize the smallest reactions, while being robust, reliable and easy to use.

· EA8000 x-ray particle contaminant analyzer is used for fast and efficient quality control in lithium-ion battery production.

· Lab-X5000 and X-Supreme8000 benchtop XRF analyzers deliver quality assurance and process control across a diverse range of industries such as petroleum, wood treatment, cement, minerals, mining and plastics.

· Our OE750, PMI-MASTER, FOUNDRY-MASTER and TEST-MASTER range of analyzers are used by industries the world over for fast and precise metals analysis. Featuring optical emission spectroscopy technology, all important elements with low detection limits and high precision can be determined, including carbon in steel and all technically relevant main and trace elements in nearly all metals.

· X-MET8000 handheld analyzers, used by thousands of businesses to deliver simple, rapid and non-destructive analysis for alloy analysis, scrap metal sorting and metal grade screening using precision XRF technology.

· Vulcan handheld analyzers, with LIBS laser technology, identify metal alloys in just one second, making it one of the fastest analyzers in the world. This hugely benefits businesses processing high volumes of metal.

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science website:

www.hitachi-hightech.com/hha

www.facebook.com/hitachihtas

twitter.com/hitachihtas

linkedin.com/company/hitachihtas

www.google.com/+hitachihtas

Inquiries

Ashley-Kate McCann, Global Marketing Manager, Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

Email: Ashley-Kate.McCANN.am@hitachi-hightech.com

SOURCE: Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575148/Hitachi-High-Tech-Analytical-Science-Launches-New-FT160-XRF-Coatings-Analyzer