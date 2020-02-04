ZipWall Announces New Steel Frame Magnetic Door Kit 3070

Provides quick & easy dust protection with hands-free access to commercial construction jobsites

ARLINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / ZipWall® has announced the new self-closing Magnetic Door Kit™ for commercial steel frame doors. The new Magnetic Door covers a standard 3' x 7' commercial doorway and keeps dust contained during interior construction or restoration projects. Installation is literally a snap with magnetic strips that attach the door panel to the steel frame. Powerful self-closing magnets provide workers easy, hands-free access to the jobsite and maintain the dust seal. The flame retardant door panel features a clear plastic window and a clear pocket for documents. This door is reusable, durable, and easily handles high traffic.

The new ZipWall Steel Frame Magnetic Door is ideal for commercial construction and restoration contractors as well as facility managers working in buildings with standard 3070 size steel frame doors. This includes most commercial properties including office buildings, schools, and sensitive environments like hospitals where dust control is critical. The quick installation saves a substantial amount of time and adds up to significant savings on projects with many doors.

"The ZipWall Steel Frame Magnetic Door is super easy to work with," said Patrick Brower, Superintendent, Wise Construction. "It takes two minutes to set-up. Just snap the magnetic strips onto a steel door frame and you have instant dust containment. It's great for commercial applications where you need a barrier that is easy to pass-through with a self-closing mechanism. The ZipWall Steel Frame Magnetic Door will save us a lot in labor -- and labor is where the money is."

"The new ZipWall Steel Frame Magnetic Door is a major time-saver for commercial contractors," said Jeff Whittemore, CEO of ZipWall. "It is specially designed for a standard 3070 commerical door frame and uses the same powerful self-closing mechanism as our popular ZipWall Magnetic Door. The door is easy to install, durable, and works with negative air pressure."

ZipWall is demonstrating the Steel Frame Magnetic Door in booth S12610 (South Hall) at World of Concrete 2020, taking place Feb. 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Follow ZipWall on Instagram at @zipwall_llc for updates from the World of Concrete floor.

The ZipWall Dust Barrier System is a fast and efficient dust protection solution for remodeling and restoration. ZipWall spring-loaded poles - used with plastic sheeting or with the eco-friendly ZipFast™ reusable panels - create temporary dust barrier walls up to 20 feet high in minutes without ladders, tape or damage. The system includes accessories to create doors in the barrier, seal off doorways, form a tight seal along the edges, and prevent tracking of dust out of the work area.

To learn more about the ZipWall Steel Frame Magnetic Door Kit 3070, visit zipwall.com.

