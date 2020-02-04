BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolution 12 and special resolutions 13, 14 and 15 under special business of the Company:



(Res. 12). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.

(Res. 13). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 12.

(Res. 14). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Res. 15) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 91,681,955 100.00 0 0.00 28,143 Resolution 2 91,632,045 99.95 47,154 0.05 30,899 Resolution 3 91,633,907 99.95 44,318 0.05 31,873 Resolution 4 91,677,659 100.00 0 0.00 32,439 Resolution 5 91,394,826 99.70 272,424 0.30 42,847 Resolution 6 91,672,234 99.97 27,455 0.03 10,408 Resolution 7 91,453,146 99.73 246,544 0.27 10,408 Resolution 8 91,695,218 100.00 4,472 0.00 10,408 Resolution 9 91,664,431 100.00 2,820 0.00 42,847 Resolution 10 91,366,697 99.95 41,613 0.05 301,787 Resolution 11 91,655,354 99.99 4,653 0.01 50,091 Resolution 12 91,694,899 99.98 14,225 0.02 974 Resolution 13 91,559,338 99.87 117,347 0.13 33,413 Resolution 14 91,652,743 99.94 50,908 0.06 6,447 Resolution 15 90,692,605 98.89 1,013,391 1.11 4,102

4 February 2020