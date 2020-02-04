Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.02.2020 | 16:09
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, February 4

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolution 12 and special resolutions 13, 14 and 15 under special business of the Company:

(Res. 12). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.
(Res. 13). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 12.
(Res. 14). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Res. 15) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
Resolution 191,681,955100.0000.0028,143
Resolution 291,632,04599.9547,1540.0530,899
Resolution 391,633,90799.9544,3180.0531,873
Resolution 491,677,659100.0000.0032,439
Resolution 591,394,82699.70272,4240.3042,847
Resolution 691,672,23499.9727,4550.0310,408
Resolution 791,453,14699.73246,5440.2710,408
Resolution 891,695,218100.004,4720.0010,408
Resolution 991,664,431100.002,8200.0042,847
Resolution 1091,366,69799.9541,6130.05301,787
Resolution 1191,655,35499.994,6530.0150,091
Resolution 1291,694,89999.9814,2250.02974
Resolution 1391,559,33899.87117,3470.1333,413
Resolution 1491,652,74399.9450,9080.066,447
Resolution 1590,692,60598.891,013,3911.114,102

4 February 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire