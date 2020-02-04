Insignia Systems, Inc.: Insignia Systems Drives Positive Brand Results

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:ISIG) ("Insignia") continues to deliver positive results to brands through their omnichannel shopper marketing investments.

A national supplement brand generated double-digit foot traffic lift at both the mass and natural channels by leveraging Insignia's data-informed, proprietary product + store attribute targeting. The brand tasked Insignia to go beyond audience and behavioral targeting to cultivate a unique audience, at scale - yet still personalized by channel and retailer, of shoppers who are most inclined to purchase based on specific product benefits. Insignia further refined the benefit-led households' willingness to drive to differing retail channels. From there, personalized and dynamic creative activated at the retailer level to the uniquely identified audiences. An additional benefit Insignia provides is to amplify digital spend with in-store signage, further helping the shopper in their path to purchase.

Stacy Vossberg, Insignia's Vice President of Digital, commented, "It's rewarding to see our in-store thought leadership translate to digital, providing a new, relevant, and meaningful way to target consumers, by delivering strong, measurable results, and ultimately exceeding our clients' expectations."

To access the successful digital campaign, download the case study. To learn more about Insignia's product + store proprietary targeting, reach out here.

About Insignia Systems: Insignia Systems, Inc. sells product solutions ranging from in-store to digital advertising. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers and retailers across the country rely on our deep expertise in the dynamic retail environment to provide a full suite of shopper engagement solutions. For additional information, visit www.insigniasystems.com.

