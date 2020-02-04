Kx, a division of First Derivatives plc (LSE:FDP), has entered into a strategic partnership with Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that helps enterprise, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Chosen for its high-performance streaming capabilities and enhanced analytics, Kx will provide Keysight Technologies with deeper insights and operational intelligence into its manufacturing data, across a range of industries, including aerospace, automotive and energy.

Kx will be deployed within Keysight's PathWave Manufacturing Analytics Industry 4.0-ready big data platform, which accelerates ROI in smart factory digital transformation by providing real time actionable insights to improve operational efficiency. The Analytics-As-A-Service platform acquires, transforms, ingests and analyzes test equipment data. The partnership with Kx combines Keysight's test and measurement domain expertise with data science, using high performance data mining and machine learning models that works for electronics manufacturing.

This platform will help customers across a host of areas including; improving OEE and reducing unplanned downtime; reducing wastage such as retest and rework and solving root cause chronic manufacturing test issues for permanent resolution. Keysight Technologies and Kx are excited that the partnership will ensure products get to market faster; will accelerate data analysis with modern visualization tools designed for the Test and Measurement world; improve manufacturing operational KPIs (yield, throughput, quality and asset utilization) with advanced algorithms; and grant the ability to monitor operations and detect anomaly in real-time.

Kx helps because it allows to gather huge streams of data, in real-time, to analyze that data very quickly, and to make decisions when seconds count, electronics manufacturers will be able to accelerate time-to-market and cut down on waste.

Seamus Keating, CEO, Kx, said: "We know Kx technology has the ability to change the game for our customers. By partnering with forward-thinking companies such as Keysight Technologies we can make it easier and faster to adopt, helping our clients to solve critical business issues and drive value."

"Keysight's Pathwave Manufacturing Analytics provides our customers with immediately actionable insights, based upon advanced analytics and our deep expertise in measurement technologies in printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) manufacturing", said Christopher Cain, VP/GM of Electronic Industrial Products at Keysight Technologies. "Kx provides a platform that enables aggregation of extremely large data sets, with low-latency that enable faster insights in a broader variety of industrial analytic opportunities."

About Kx

Kx is a division of First Derivatives, a global technology provider with more than 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, automotive, utility, manufacturing and energy institutions. Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. The Group operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.

For more information about Kx please visit www.kx.com. For general enquiries, write to info@kx.com. For press inquiries, write to pr@firstderivatives.com

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

