In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Mainstay("Mainstay" or the "Company") announces that:

The total number of Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.001 each in issue on 04 February 2020 is 13,424,004 corresponding to a total of 13,424,004 voting rights. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Therefore, the figure which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and the Transparency Rules is 13,424,004.

Total number of Ordinary Shares outstanding 13,424,004 Total number of theoretical voting rights1 13,424,004 Total number of exercisable voting rights2 13,424,004

4 February 2020

1 The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross" voting rights) is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.

2 The total number of exercisable voting rights (or "net" voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights.

