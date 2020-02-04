Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2020 / 15:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.6509 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16555001 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 44501 EQS News ID: 967567 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 04, 2020 09:55 ET (14:55 GMT)