Neutra Corp: Fresh Influx of Private Funding Fuels Neutra's Vertical Integration Drive

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) announces that it has received a new round of private equity on the 1st of January 2020 that the company intends to use in its ongoing campaign to become a vertically integrated producer, manufacturer and distributor of hemp-based CBD health products.

"This is a welcome event that strengthens our company and puts it in a better long-term position to compete and succeed in the marketplace," said Sydney Jim, Neutra's CEO. "This funding round gives us the ability to pursue our strategies and goals, as well as potentially expand our vision for the future. We had a very successful 2019; this private funding will help us towards an equally accomplished 2020."

Earlier this year, Neutra released a statement detailing the company's achievements towards vertical integration over the preceding 12 months. These successes most notably included the VIVIS acquisition, among others.

Neutra Corp. and its subsidiary VIVIS produce hemp-based CBD products such as oils, lotions and creams.

CBD is a natural, multi-purpose hemp compound believed to offer a wide range of medical benefits. Users report relief from anxiety, lessening of the effects of seizures, slowing of neurodegenerative disorders, pain relief, and alleviation of certain cancer treatment side effects. Hemp-extracted CBD consumers also don't face the dangers of addiction, in contrast to opioid users.

Due to this, the CBD market has exploded, leading the Hemp Business Journal to forecast sales of hemp-derived products to reach $22 billion by 2022. In comparison, the same market posted sales of $390 million last year.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company that's bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multi-billion dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving Hemp-based CBD market, in which we intend to participate.

