Web Presence: David Joslin Goes Over the Benefits Mergers and Acquisitions Have for Patients

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / After many years in the business, David Joslin has succeeded as a radiology consultant. As a senior executive, David Joslin has put together multi-million dollar deals for relevant healthcare companies. In his roles, he has also driven results in corporate strategy, project development, and financial management. As someone familiar with M&As in the healthcare industry, David Joslin has seen an increase in the trends. For example, from 2017 to 2018, there was an M&A increase of 14.4 percent.

Going into 2020, healthcare M&As have accounted for transactions that exceed $11.3 billion. David Joslin explains that aside from the benefits M&As bring to the organizations, patients also receive a lot of benefits. Most healthcare M&As involved small community-based healthcare centers merging with large regional hospitals. According to David Joslin, when these mergers take place it's usually to guarantee the survival and growth of the smaller hospitals. Larger hospitals and health care organizations have more access to resources.

After a merger, healthcare centers and hospitals have more access to capital, which in turn can lower overall costs for patients. Those in favor of healthcare mergers argue that these transactions mean lower out-of-pocket costs for patients. According to the American Hospital Association, healthcare mergers accounted for a 2.5 percent cost reduction between 2009 and 2014, which saved healthcare centers and patients a total of $5.8 million. David Joslin explains that the purpose of healthcare M&As is to produce a significant cost reduction for the patients.

When a healthcare merger happens, the smaller healthcare facility has access to more services. Aside from the cost reduction benefits, healthcare mergers also have a positive impact on the quality of the services. For example, if a smaller community health center doesn't merge with a larger facility, the community could lose access to those services. Small practices have the backup and support of large hospitals, which means better care. Due to the added resources and technology, patients will have better outcomes.

David Kent Joslin obtained his MBA in finance and accounting from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science from Duke University. He also holds a real estate license in the state of New York. David Joslin also has business proficiency in Spanish since he is also a board member of InSight Radiology Puerto Rico, a multi-site operator of free-standing radiology facilities.

