Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market monitoring solution. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market client reduce complexities associated with the supply chain, acquire competitive network with right suppliers, and reduce operating costs across manufacturing and quality divisions.

Reduction in overall investment required to bring new drugs to the market and better access to expensive technologies are increasing opportunities for companies in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry. However, rising demand for affordability, the complexity of supply chain operations, regulatory scrutiny, and quality compliance are posing new challenges for biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations. In order to adopt and gain a competitive edge, biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations must monitor market uncertainties and strategize to maintain competitiveness.

Business Challenge Faced

A biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market client based out of the United States struggled to balance rising demand with declining budgets. Also, the company's inability to deliver products according to price expectations impacted its long-term contract with major pharma companies in the US. In addition, the complexity of supply chain operations impacted the company's overall growth. The client chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market monitoring solution.

Our integrated approach and solutions offered

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of secondary research, market intelligence, technology assessment, and demand management study. The engagement also involved identifying the top biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations in the US based on the strength scorecards, assessing the latest technologies, and validating gathered insights.

Infiniti's market monitoring solution helped the client to:

Adopt lean practices to reduce operating costs across manufacturing and quality divisions

Improve operational agility and equipment utilization to increase manufacturing-site capacity

Identify highly engineered specialized equipment and processes to invest on to enhance operational efficiency

Better manage inventory and distribution

Sign a $2 million deal with a leading pharmaceutical company in the US

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: A Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Client Signed a $2 Million Deal with a Leading Pharmaceutical Company with Market Monitoring Solution

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005667/en/

