LeadsRX: Larry Todd, Vice President Worldwide Sales for LeadsRx, Accepted into Forbes Business Development Council

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Larry Todd, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for LeadsRx, a marketing attribution software company, has been accepted into Forbes Business Development Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level sales and business development executives.

Larry was vetted and selected to the Forbes Business Development Council based on his 10-year track record of building relationships and solving key business problems that led to positive business growth for companies including Sprint, Alfresco Software, and Salesforce. In his two years heading up sales for LeadsRx, Larry demonstrated stellar senior management abilities and a continued commitment to grow its customer base - helping to solidify LeadsRx position as a pioneer offering an impartial multi-touch attribution SaaS platform powered by its proprietary Universal Conversion Tracking PixelTM technology.

"I'm honored to be selected to the Forbes Business Development Council," said Larry Todd, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for LeadsRx. "I look forward to sharing the LeadsRx marketing attribution vision to enable global and local brands to grow their businesses with a customer intelligence practice that puts the customer at the center of everything they do, sparks their marketing performance, and delivers profitable revenue growth."

As member of the Council, Larry joins a select group of business leaders brought together to connect and collaborate in a private forum to help them reach peak professional influence. As an exclusive member of the Council, Larry will be sharing his expert insights in business articles on Forbes.com and contributing his perspective in Council Q&A panels.

"We are honored to welcome Larry Todd into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Development Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

