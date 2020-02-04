The press brakes market is poised to grow by USD 379.37 millionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005651/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global press brakes market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 155-page report with TOC on "Press Brakes Market Analysis Report by Product (Hydraulic, Mechanical, Pneumatic, and Servo-electric), by Application (Automotive industry, General machinery, Transportation equipment, Precision engineering, and Others), by Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/press-brakes-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increase in demand for CNC press brakes. In addition, the incorporation of press brakes with IoT is anticipated to boost the growth of the press brakes market.

Computer numeric controlled (CNC) press brakes programmed machines are gaining traction in the market as they allow the bending of sheet metal based on prerequisite conditions. The modern CNC press brakes enable the operators to arrange the sequence of bends easily. The machine automatically identifies the amount of pressure required to create a specific degree of bend. It fetches the information about length of flange, type of material, and its thickness directly from the CNC control unit. It also allows the preview of the final product in 3D. It has a flexible user interface and boosts the efficiency and accuracy of the final product. These factors are propelling the demand for CNC press brakes, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Press Brakes Market Companies:

ADIRA Metal-Forming Solutions SA

ADIRA Metal-Forming Solutions SA is headquartered in Portugal and operates the business under various segments such as Press brakes, Shears, Software, and AM. The company offers products such as PF Fast, PH Heavy Duty, GreenBender, Bluebender, and PA Hexa C.

Amada Holdings Co. Ltd.

Amada Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business units: Metalworking Machinery business and Metal Machine Tools business. The company offers products such as HG Series, HG-1003ATC, HD-NT Series, and EG Series.

Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC

Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Metalworking and Woodworking. The company offers manual press brakes, horizontal press brake, vertical press brakes, and press brake tooling.

CINCINNATI Inc.

CINCINNATI Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers press brakes such as HYFORM series press brake, MAXFORM series press brake, AUTOFORM+ series press brake, and Proform+ series press brake.

Dimeco Group

Dimeco Group is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Solutions, Services, and Applications. The company offers press brakes called hydraulic press brake/CNC.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Press Brakes Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Hydraulic

Mechanical

Pneumatic

Servo-electric

Press Brakes Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Automotive industry

General machinery

Transportation equipment

Precision engineering

Others

Press Brakes Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Aircraft Braking Systems Market Global Aircraft Braking Systems Market by application (commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005651/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com