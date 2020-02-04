Formation Group Plc - Notice of AGM
London, February 4
4 February 2020
FORMATION GROUP PLC
('Formation' or the 'Company')
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Formation announces that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting for 11.00 a.m. on 27 February 2020 at Oakwood House, 414-422 Hackney Road, London, E2 7SY, has been posted to shareholders in the Company today.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
