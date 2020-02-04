Introducing a new free tier only available on the official Elasticsearch Service.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, is excited to announce the general availability of Elastic App Search on Elasticsearch Service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005809/en/

Unlock the power of Elasticsearch no experience necessary. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Elastic App Search is a ready-to-use, fully complete search solution with user-friendly relevance tuning and analytics built in. And starting today, users can deploy App Search instances with the click of a button right from the Elasticsearch Service dashboard. Now all the tooling needed for a powerfully relevant search experience is available with the operational flexibility and scale of Elastic Cloud.

This milestone also unlocks a whole new choice of geolocation options for Elastic App Search users: from São Paulo to Singapore and California to Germany, App Search can be hosted everywhere you find our Elasticsearch Service.

Elastic didn't just make getting started on App Search easier they've also simplified pricing by switching to the same resource-based pricing model that Elasticsearch Service uses. With App Search on Elasticsearch Service, users only pay for the resources they consume, without worrying about artificial constraints around the number of users, documents, or operations made. It's a whole new approach to pricing search that's transparent and fair.

As with all Elastic products, Elastic is committed to making App Search accessible to everyone who wants to run a trial, build a prototype, or go into production. To get new users started, Elastic is introducing a new tier of App Search on Elasticsearch Service that includes a free 2GB instance to get up and running even faster.

"Elastic App Search is the best way for any developer to add powerful search capabilities to their applications," said Matt Riley, Product Lead for Elastic Search Solutions. "Enabling App Search on Elastic Cloud will give Elastic customers the best possible experience, access to all of our features, and support from the source, in addition to the many benefits of being available at every location of our globally distributed cloud infrastructure."

Elastic App Search lets users of almost any skill level easily add a powerful and customizable search experience to any application, website, or mobile app using a refined set of APIs and management tools, including:

Fast data ingestion with focused APIs and comprehensive clients

A powerful, pre-tuned search engine built on Elasticsearch

Comprehensive relevance, tuning, and curation controls from an easy-to-use interface

Actionable user analytics to close the loop on the search experience cycle

Elastic App Search has never been easier to deploy, scale, and manage alongside all Elasticsearch Service deployments and use cases. New users can get started today by signing up for a trial of Elasticsearch Service.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for use cases like application search, site search, enterprise search, logging, APM, metrics, security, business analytics, and many more.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005809/en/

Contacts:

Elastic

Dan Reidy

press@elastic.co