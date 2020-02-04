SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the key strategies to optimize the food supply chain

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005649/en/

Retailers managing the food supply chain often face transportation delays and spoilage issues. This either leads to negative publicity or loss of consumers in the long-term. Companies should gain detailed insights into suppliers involved in the process to devise effective supply chain strategies. Optimizing the food supply chain will not only avoid counterfeit food and beverages but also help companies to boost their brand value

At SpendEdge, we understand that maintaining the food supply chain is a tumultuous task. Therefore, we have highlighted the key strategies to optimize the food supply chain.

Ways to Optimize the Food Supply Chain

Supplier monitoring and performance evaluation

Since suppliers form an integral of the food supply chain, retailers are advised to properly monitor and audit potential suppliers before associating with them. Questioning them about food safety regulations, recall programs, and record-keeping processes will help companies perform audit effectively. Companies can either conduct audits internally or hire a third party for an unbiased evaluation.

Want to gain specific insights into suppliers in the food industry? Request free platform access to access our smart procurement solutions now and 1000+ procurement reports

Quality Analysis

Quality plays a critical role in the food supply chain. Companies must pay attention to avoid quality issues and meet compliance requirements. The FDA checks a small portion of the food imported, leaving the major portion unchecked. Ensuring the safety of food items will help companies to mitigate any risks pertaining to quality. To know how you can perform quality analysis and improve the food supply chain, get in touch with our experts now!

Keep a check on inventory

Managing a food supply chain requires companies to ensure proper refrigeration and condensation. Some products require special storage, thereby making inventory a critical aspect of the food supply chain. Companies can efficiently process goods to manage products better and avoid spoilage.

To know in detail the key strategies to improve the food supply chain process, read the complete article here!

You may also like:

Global Catering Industry Procurement Market Intelligence Report

7 Benefits of Short Food Industry Supply Chains

Reducing Average Lead Time Between Order Placement and Goods Readiness with Supply Chain Analysis for a Food Processing and Packaging Company

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005649/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us