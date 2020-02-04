Web Presence: Steven Odzer Announces the Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Steven Odzer announces the launch of the Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program to help students achieve their dream of going to college. As someone who started at the bottom, Steven Odzer knows the importance of having someone believe in you. Steven Odzer attended the Brooklyn College Scholars Program. He also started his first company out of his parents' basement when he was 18.

"Education is one of the most important aspects of growth, and I want to help ensure that students can achieve their academic goals and success by limiting the financial burden the system has placed on higher education," said Steven Odzer. The program plans to give away 20 scholarships valued at $1000 each. "The Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program is a way for me to give back to the community," he adds.

In order to apply for the scholarship, potential recipients must be enrolled in a college or a university. High school students are also eligible if they have a college acceptance letter. It's quite easy for students to apply for this scholarship. The Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for the fall of 2020.

Those who want to apply must send their application materials before January 31, 2020. They must submit proof of enrollment or acceptance, and they must write a 500-word essay answering the question, "What is the biggest issue facing our modern society." On February 5, 2020, they will select the winners, and the lucky students will be notified after that. Students interested in applying for the scholarship can learn more by visiting this site: https://www.stephenodzerscholarship.com/.

This is not the first time philanthropist, and businessman Steven Odzer launches a campaign to better his community. Steven Odzer advocates for Arab-Jewish business cooperation. Some of the non-Jewish causes he supports include the AHRC, a non-profit that benefits individuals and children suffering from intellectual disabilities. Steven Odzer is also a supporter of Bris Avrohom, a large non-profit that helps Jewish immigrants from Russia integrate into life in the U.S. and continue to foster their religious traditions. Steven says, "I am a large supporter of both Jewish and non-Jewish causes."

When he's not working on helping his community, Steven Odzer is busy growing his businesses. He is the CEO of the new YBT Industries of Henderson, NV, and has over 30 years of experience in the industry. Steven Odzer also enjoys spending time with his large family. He has seven children and nine grandchildren.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575157/Steven-Odzer-Announces-the-Stephen-Odzer-Scholarship-Program